Gyanvapi mosque case: Delhi University prof booked for post on Shivling

New Delhi: A case has been registered against an assistant professor from Delhi University’s Hindu College for an allegedly objectionable social media post referring to the claims of a Shivling being found at the Gyanvapi mosque.

According to police, a complaint was recieved against Ratan Lal regarding "deliberate and malicious post" on Facebook intended to "outrage religious feelings by insulting a religion/religious beliefs".

The case has been registered under Sections 295A of the Indian Penal Code at Cyber Police Station, North district. A complaint in this regard was filed by lawyer Vineet Jindal against Ratan Lal for hurting religious sentiments of Hindus.

Soon after his Facebook post went viral, Ratan Lal shared a video and said that he was being threatened by many users online.

He told The Indian Express, "I have not yet received any notice from the police, but if I do, I will cooperate with them. I was not expecting threats and abuses for this statement. There is a long tradition of critique in Hinduism from Phule, Ravidas and Ambedkar. Here, I haven’t even critiqued it, it is just an observation. In our country, religious feelings get hurt over anything. What will people do, just put patti on their mouths?”

