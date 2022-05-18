Gyanvapi mosque case: Delhi University prof booked for post on Shivling
According to police, a complaint was recieved against Ratan Lal regarding 'deliberate and malicious post' on Facebook intended to 'outrage religious feelings by insulting a religion/religious beliefs'
New Delhi: A case has been registered against an assistant professor from Delhi University’s Hindu College for an allegedly objectionable social media post referring to the claims of a Shivling being found at the Gyanvapi mosque.
According to police, a complaint was recieved against Ratan Lal regarding "deliberate and malicious post" on Facebook intended to "outrage religious feelings by insulting a religion/religious beliefs".
The case has been registered under Sections 295A of the Indian Penal Code at Cyber Police Station, North district. A complaint in this regard was filed by lawyer Vineet Jindal against Ratan Lal for hurting religious sentiments of Hindus.
Soon after his Facebook post went viral, Ratan Lal shared a video and said that he was being threatened by many users online.
He told The Indian Express, "I have not yet received any notice from the police, but if I do, I will cooperate with them. I was not expecting threats and abuses for this statement. There is a long tradition of critique in Hinduism from Phule, Ravidas and Ambedkar. Here, I haven’t even critiqued it, it is just an observation. In our country, religious feelings get hurt over anything. What will people do, just put patti on their mouths?”
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Gyanvapi mosque: Only 50% of videography survey report ready, team to seek more time from court to submit complete findings
On the third day of Gyanvapi Mosque survey on Monday, a 'Shivling' was found by the court-commissioned team in the premises after which the local court asked the Uttar Pradesh government to 'immediately' seal the place and prohibit people from entering the restricted area
Gyanvapi mosque: 'Big Shivling' found in 'wazu khana' of Varanasi masjid during videography survey, says lawyer
The lawyer said during the survey exercise they found a well-like structure in middle of the wazu khana and requested the commissioner to reduce the water level at the wazu khana. When the water was reduced, we reached the well-like structure and found a big Shivling
From 'Swaraj to New India'; Amit Shah to address international seminar at DU tomorow
Minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan will be also attending the event beginning from 12 noon on Thursday