Gujarat polls 2022: AAP MLA encourages liquor usage in elections, BJP seeks action

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released a video of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj wherein he can be seen encouraging the use of liquor in the elections. Bharadwaj, an AAP MLA from Delhi’s Greater Kailash, was speaking at an event when he said that in villages during the election, it feels like a “Holi-Diwali” festival and every person is “set.”

Bharadwaj said, “We know when the liquor is being distributed in some areas… When it is being distributed, we do not tell the police or the Election Commission about it. We say if something good is happening to someone then let it distribute as people enjoy this.”

“During election season in villages, it feels like Holi-Diwali as every person is set. Nobody is asking for water, everyone is asking for soda. Everything is set. We don’t stop anymore, and say ‘Piyo Piyo, Tumhara hi maal hai (Drink, it is your own good),” the AAP leader said.

Shocker! huge insult of people who live in villages & of Diwali / Holi- Saurabh Bharadwaj says during elections “Gaon vale “set” ho jaate hai”- they don’t ask for water but for soda! Insults Holi & Diwali too This man is a MLA & openly encouraging use of Sharab in elections! 1/2 pic.twitter.com/vcMQiyyfCp — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) December 1, 2022

Slamming the AAP over the video clip, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, “This is an insult not just to the villages but also an insult to Holi and Diwali. It’s also an insult to the villagers that they are looking for liquor during elections.”

“This kind of patronizing and promotion of liquor is being done by a sitting MLA and AAP leader where he is encouraging the use of alcohol in elections. This is the true face of the AAP,” further adding that the AAP-led administration indulges in a liquor scam in its second term where they tried to put liquor stores in gullies and now they are promoting this policy.

Poonawalla also asked the Election Commission to take note of this kind of statement violating the code of conduct.

