Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani arrested by Assam Police, likely to be taken to Guwahati today

Jignesh Mevani's arrest comes ahead of the Gujarat elections scheduled for the end of the year

Gujarat MLA and Dalit rights activist Jignesh Mevani was arrested by Assam Police late on Wednesday from the Palanpur circuit House in Gujarat. He was taken to Ahmedabad last night and shall be taken to Assam today.

The news of Mevani's arrest was confirmed by his supporters. They claimed that the police did not have an FIR copy with them while arresting the Congress leader.

Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani arrested by Assam police from Palanpur circuit House. Police yet to share the copy of the FIR with us, we have been informed about some case filed against him in Assam and is likely to be deported to Assam tonight. -Team Jignesh Mevani pic.twitter.com/Bn0cbX1a9I — Kanhaiya Kumar (@kanhaiyakumar) April 20, 2022

The development was also confirmed by news agency ANI which reported citing Kokrajhar SP Thube Prateek Vijay Kumar.

Meanwhile, his Twitter account shows that some recent tweets by him have been withheld in response to the "legal demand" by the authorities.

The arrest comes ahead of the Gujarat elections scheduled for the end of the year. Congress will face the BJP, which has been in power for the last 27 years, and the new entrant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

A Dalit leader, he first emerged along with Hardik Patel and Alpesh Thakore as the youth faced challenging the BJP dominance in Gujarat during the 2017 Assembly elections.

