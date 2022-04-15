Gujarat: Hardik Patel refutes rumours of him leaving Congress as AAP invites him to join party

AAP's state unit leader Gopal Italia said the party needs leaders like Hardik and he should not waste his time putting his case before the Congress leadership

Days after Gujarat Congress' working president Hardik Patel expressed displeasure with the party leadership, the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) state unit on Friday invited him to join it.

Hardik Patel has come up as a leader on his own. He has expressed displeasure with the Congress leadership. We require leaders like Hardik in AAP Gujarat, the AAP's state unit leader Gopal Italia told reporters.

Hardik should not waste his time putting his case before the Congress leadership as it would not yield any results, he added.

However, Patel has refuted the rumours of him leaving the party stating that he will give 100 per cent for Congress, according to ANI

"I have given my 100 per cent to Congress till now, and will give the same in the coming days. We will do better development in Gujarat. There will be small fights and blame games within the party, but we have to work together to make Gujarat a better place," Patel said.

Patel added, "If speaking truth is a crime, consider me guilty. The people of Gujarat have expectations from us, we have to stand up to them."

Earlier this week, Patel, who first rose on Gujarat's political scene as leader of the Patidar quota agitation in 2015, had said he had been sidelined and harassed in the Congress, and local leaders wanted him to leave the party.

Despite his representation to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi several times, no action was taken, he had said, while also adding that he was not planning to leave the party yet.

With input from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.