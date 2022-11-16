New Delhi: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has opted out of the party’s campaign in Gujarat for the upcoming Assembly polls after being reportedly left out of the list of start campaigners.

A report by NDTV quoted its sources saying that Tharoor was invited by the Congress’ student body to campaign in the poll-bound Gujarat, but he opted out since he was not on the party’s star campaigners list released recently.

Congress denies Tharoor’s claims

The report said that the Congress has denied “sidelining” Tharoor and said that he was “never on the star campaigners’ list earlier”.

Notably, the Thiruvananthapuram MP was last named as a star campaigner in 2021 in his home state Kerala.

Who are there in Congress’ star campaigners list for Gujarat polls 2022?

The Congress, on Tuesday, released its list of star campaigners for the Gujarat elections 2022. As per the list, party president party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, party MP Rahul Gandhi, general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will campaign in the state ahead of the polls.

The list also has chief ministers Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel, Sachin Pilot, Jignesh Mevani, Kanhaiya Kumar as star campaigners for the Assembly elections that will be held in two phases on 1 and 5 December.

Congress releases a list of star campaigners for #GujaratElections. Party chief Malliakrjun Kharge, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, party MP Rahul Gandhi, general secy Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, CMs Ashok Gehlot-Bhupesh Baghel, Sachin Pilot, Jignesh Mevani, Kanhaiya Kumar to campaign. pic.twitter.com/wXr3NAGdcS — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2022

The counting of votes will be held on 8 December.

The Gujarat Assembly polls 2022 are witnessing a three-way contest among the ruling BJP, the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

For the unversed, BJP has been in power in Gujarat for 24 years.

With inputs from agencies

