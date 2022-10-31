Politics

'Gujarat and Himachal next?': BJP takes a jibe at Rahul Gandhi over civic poll results in Karnataka's Vijayapura

The BJP emerged as the single largest party by winning 17 of the total 35 wards while the Congress won 10 wards followed by the AIMIM which secured victory in two wards

FP Staff October 31, 2022 16:00:43 IST
New Delhi: The BJP on Monday took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi over Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra as the results of the civic polls in Karnataka’s Vijayapura came out.

In-charge of BJP’s National Information & Technology Department Amit Malviya tweeted “Impact of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra has begun to yield results. The BJP won 17 out of 35 wards, 4 more than last time, in Karnataka’s Vijayapur Corporation, a State Gandhi scion just energised.”

“Gujarat and Himachal next?,” he added.

Both Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh will go to polls this year.

Vijayapura civic poll results

The BJP emerged as the single largest party in the elections but fell short of a majority.

The saffron party won 17 of the total 35 wards while the Congress won 10 wards followed by the AIMIM which secured victory in two wards.

JD(S) secured one seat while the rest went to Independents. The results were declared on Monday afternoon.

With inputs from agencies

