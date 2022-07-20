'Grihasthi Satyanash Tax': Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi slams Modi govt over inflation
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday slammed the government for imposing 'Grihasthi Satyanash Tax' when all that households needed was a 'sanjeevani' in the midst of severe inflation.
Alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is increasing household expenditure while shying away from a discussion on it in Parliament, and asked whether it is "unparliamentary" to discuss inflation.
In a tweet in Hindi, Gandhi said that in the midst of severe inflation, households needed "sanjeevani" (major boost).
The BJP-led government increased the burden of inflation further by imposing "Grihasthi Satyanash Tax (GST)" (household destruction tax) on flour, grains, jaggery and curd, she said.
भयंकर महंगाई के बीच गृहस्थी को चाहिए थी संजीवनी। भाजपा सरकार ने आटा, अनाज, मुरी, गुड़, दही पर गृहस्थी सत्यानाश टैक्स (GST) टैक्स लगाकर महंगाई का बोझ और बढ़ा दिया।@narendramodi जी खर्चा बढ़ा रहे हैं और संसद में चर्चा से कतरा रहे हैं।
क्या महंगाई पर चर्चा करना "असंसदीय" है? pic.twitter.com/jmrhPORVlp
— Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 20, 2022
"Narendra Modi ji is increasing the expenditure and is shying away from discussion in Parliament. Is it 'unparliamentary' to discuss inflation?" the Congress leader said.
The Congress said it is "cruel" on the part of the government to raise taxes on some essential items of consumption as it will lead to a further rise in inflation.
The Congress general secretary also tweeted a picture of Opposition leaders staging a protest in Parliament premises against inflation and the hike in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on certain commodities of daily use.
The Congress and other parties have been seeking a discussion in Parliament on the issue of inflation and GST rates. Parliament has witnessed disruptions over the issue ever since the start of the Monsoon Session on Monday.
A five percent GST has kicked in on pre-packaged and labelled food items such as cereals, pulses and flour weighing less than 25 kg. For a commodity measured in litres like curd and 'lassi, the limit is 25 litres.
With inputs from PTI
