Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that this was an insult to the hard-working Marathi people and asked Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde to condemn the statement.

New Delhi: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has kicked up a row, saying that if Gujaratis and Rajasthanis are removed from Maharashtra, especially Mumbai and Thane, no money would be left in the state and it would cease to be the the financial capital of the country.

#WATCH | If Gujaratis and Rajasthanis are removed from Maharashtra, especially Mumbai and Thane, no money would be left here. Mumbai would not be able to remain the financial capital of the country: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari pic.twitter.com/l3SlOFMc0v — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2022

Speaking at an event to name a chowk after the late Shantidevi Champalalji Kothari in Mumbai's Andheri on Friday, the governor praised the Marwari Gujarati community and said wherever they go, they contribute to the development of the place by creating hospitals, schools etc. Reacting to the development, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday condemned Governor Koshyari's speech and urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to at least condemn the statements made by the Governor. "The Marathi man gets insulted as soon as a BJP-sponsored chief minister is in power. CM Shinde, at least condemn the Governor. This is an insult to Marathi hard-working people," Raut tweeted.

Raut said the governor implies that Maharashtra and Marathi people are beggars. "Chief Minister Shinde, are you listening? That your Maharashtra is different. If you have self-respect, then seek the resignation of the governor," Raut said in another tweet.

थोडक्यात काय तर महाराष्ट्र व मराठी माणूस भिकारडा

आहे...

105 मराठी हुतात्म्यांचा असा अपमान मोरारजी देसाई यांनी देखील केला नव्हता..

मुख्यमंत्री शिंदे ...ऐकताय ना.

की तुमचा महाराष्ट्र वेगळा आहे..

स्वाभिमानाचा अंश उरला असेल तर आधी राज्यपालांचा राजीनामा मागा..

दिल्ली पुढे किती झुकताय? pic.twitter.com/qhjQ3nGEwf — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) July 30, 2022

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said this is an insult to the hard work of the people of Maharashtra and demanded an apology from the Governor. "This is an insult to the hard work of the people of Maharashtra andand Marathi Manoos who have toiled day in and day out to make the state the leading state of the country. The Governor should apologise immediately,failing which,we will demand to replace him," she tweeeted.

This is an insult to the hard work of the people of Maharashtra and Marathi Manoos who have toiled day in and day out to make the state the leading state of the country. The Governor should apologise immediately,failing which,we will demand to replace him. pic.twitter.com/3D8pM5EIIH — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) July 30, 2022

Congress leader Sachin Sawant said the insult of the Marathi people by the governor of Maharashtra is terrible.

