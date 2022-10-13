Gopal Italia ‘lies’ to NCW, when he didn’t have answers feigned knew only Gujarati

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party’s Gujarat chief, Gopal Italia, who was detained on Thursday for around three hours by the police over allegations that he had abused Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a 2018 video, feigned he knew only Gujarati when the National Commission for Women threw him some tough questions.

The NCW had summoned Italia after taking cognizance of a video where he could be heard using abusive and misogynistic language. The Commission had scheduled a hearing in the matter for 12:30 pm on Thursday.

Not only did the AAP Gujarat chief turn up with a 100 to 150-strong crowd of supporters, who tried to forcibly enter the office of the Commission, he also feigned ignorance of English and Hindi when he was questioned by NCW officials. Initially, Italia responded to the queries in both languages but suddenly took a U-turn and insisted that he knew only Gujarati, when the interrogation by NCW officials continued. He refused to speak in both languages, clinging only to Gujarati but was later heard interacting with reporters in correct Hindi.

An NCW official also said that the Commission had to hurriedly arrange for a translator as the AAP politician suddenly switched to Gujarati while answering questions about the video.

According to the NCW, Italia contradicted himself several times and his answers to written and oral queries were completely different. He also claimed that he knew nothing about the video in question and pointed out that it could have been edited by those trying to frame him.

After the hearing at the women’s panel’s office in the national capital, the police detained him drawing the ire of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party. The AAP had earlier defended its Gujarat unit chief over his alleged remarks and had hit back at the BJP, saying it was using an old video to target Italia now as he hailed from a poor family and belonged to the Patidaar community.

