Goa Election Results: I won with a low margin but BJP got majority, says CM Pramod Sawant
Election Results 2022: Sawant retained his Sanquelim seat by defeating Congress candidate Dharmesh Saglani by a margin of over 650 votes
Panaji: Amid ongoing counting of votes, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party has won the Assembly elections by a majority.
Sawant also said that in the 40-member Goa Assembly, as many as 20 seats are confirmed for the BJP, while for three seats, the party has "confirmed support".
Speaking to ANI, Sawant said, "I have won with low margins but we (BJP) have won with a majority. It is a big deal. 20 seats are confirmed, three confirmed their support."
As Sawant once again retained the Sanquelim constituency defeating Congress candidate Dharmesh Saglani by a margin of over 650 votes, he said, "It was very challenging for me as I was campaigning state-wise but couldn't reach my own constituency. My workers campaigned for me."
Earlier today, Sawant also said that Independent MLA, Chandrakant Shetye, has extended support to BJP.
The Bharatiya Janata Party is inching closer to attaining halfway mark in Goa with the party winning 14 seats and maintaining leads on 6 Assembly seats, according to the Election Commission of India's latest
poll trends.
The BJP fought the elections on all 40 seats in the state while the Goa Forward Party (GFP) entered into a pre-poll alliance with Congress. The TMC allied with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party for the polls.
