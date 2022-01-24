Goa Assembly polls: Request Utpal Parrikar to 'reconsider his decision,' says CT Ravi

Utpal Parrikar, the son of former Goa CM Manohar Parrikar, resigned from BJP's membership after being denied a ticket from the Panaji constituency

Panaji, Goa: Following Utpal Parrikar's resignation from the BJP and his decision to contest the upcoming Goa Assembly polls as an independent candidate after the party denied him a ticket from the Panaji constituency, General Secretary CT Ravi requested him to reconsider his decision and fulfil his father, former Goa CM Manohar Parrikar's dream.

Notably, Utpal resigned from the party's membership after being denied a ticket from the Panaji constituency and fielded Congress turncoat Atanasio "Babush" Monserrate instead. He had declared to contest the polls as an independent candidate. The BJP had released a list of 34 candidates for the polls last week.

Speaking to ANI, Ravi said, "Manohar Parrikar Ji has always worked for BJP's win. I request his son Utpal Parrikar to reconsider his decision and fulfil his father's dream."

The BJP leader further said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit the state on 30 January, 2022.

"Only BJP can give people a stable govt. Home Minister Amit Shah will visit here on January 30," he said.

Earlier last week, Utpal had said, "I will be contesting as an independent candidate from Panaji constituency. Panjim people voted for Manohar Parrikar all these years because he stood for certain values. I also have those values in me. The time has come for me also to stand up to those values."

Meanwhile, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on 20 January, 2022, said that the central leaders of BJP were in conversation with Utpal Parrikar and had offered him two constituencies to contest the election in the upcoming Goa Assembly polls.

Goa is slated to go to the polls on 14 February, 2022, and the counting of votes will take place on 10 March, 2022.

