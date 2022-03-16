Goa Assembly elections 2022: Pramod Sawant meets Narendra Modi; likely to be retained as chief minister of coastal state

Under Sawant's leadership, the party managed to win 20 out of 40 Assembly seats, more than what it had won five years ago

Pramod Sawant has been finalised as the next Chief Minister of Goa by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership, as per several media reports.

With the BJP legislature party meeting in Goa yet to be convened even six days after the poll results were declared, caretaker chief minister Pramod Sawant and other BJP leaders met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday, news agency PTI said in a report.

Sawant was accompanied by the BJP Goa desk in charge CT Ravi and state unit president Sadanand Shet Tanavade during the meeting with Modi.

Sharing a picture with Sawant, Modi said in a tweet their party was grateful to the people of Goa for blessing them yet again with the mandate to serve the state.

Modi's tweet:

Met @DrPramodPSawant and the team of @BJP4Goa. Our party is grateful to the people of Goa for blessing us yet again with the mandate to serve the state. We will keep working for Goa’s progress in the times to come. pic.twitter.com/9yOio7A4Ac — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 16, 2022

The BJP emerged as the single largest party in Goa, winning 20 seats in the 40-member state Assembly, leaving Congress with 11 seats at a distant second position. Independent candidates bagged three seats while two seats each went to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak (MGP). Revolutionary Goans Party and Goa Forward Party (GFP) got one seat each, news agency ANI said in a report.

The reason behind Sawant continuing in his post is BJP’s victory margin in the recently-concluded Goa elections. Under his leadership, the party managed to win 20 out of 40 Assembly seats, more than what it had won five years ago.

Sawant took over as the chief minister of Goa after BJP leader Manohar Parrikar died in 2019. Sources further said that Sawant’s name for the top post was ratified by Devendra Fadnavis, the BJP’s election in-charge in Goa.

The caretaker CM is in Delhi to meet BJP president J P Nadda. Sawant said he and other BJP leaders are likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

BJP Central observers to visit four states

As per a news agency ANI, Central observers will visit the four states that the party won in the recently concluded Assembly elections, after the Holi weekend, said sources on Wednesday.

The BJP registered victory in Assembly elections in four states. The party set new records by winning Uttar Pradesh for the second consecutive term. Further, it also managed to hold power in Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

Parliamentary Board of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had appointed central observers and co-observers for the election of the leader of the legislative party in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa Assembly. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been appointed as the central observer for Uttar Pradesh. BJP national vice president Raghuvar Das has been appointed as the co-observer for Uttar Pradesh, ANI said in a report.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi have been appointed as the central observer and co-observer for Uttarakhand respectively. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has been appointed central observer for Manipur with Kiren Rijiju as co-observer.

As per ANI, for Goa, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Union Minister of State for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry L Murugan have been made the central observer and co-observer respectively.

The election results were declared on 10 March and it was the BJP that triumphed in Goa. The BJP won 20 of the 40 seats in the coastal state and staked claim to form the government with the support of two Maharashtrawadi Gomantak (MGP) and three independent MLAs.

Sawant vs Rane?

Speculation is rife that there is a political tiff brewing between Pramod Sawant and Vishwajit Rane and that the BJP is trying to find a solution to keep both parties happy.

On Saturday, Pramod Sawant met Goa governor P S Sreedharan Pillai at Raj Bhavan and tendered his resignation. Vishwajit Rane went the next day to meet the governor, triggering speculation over his meet. But, he denied it was a political visit and called it a ‘personal visit’.

Earlier too, Rane had said that he could not confirm if Pramod Sawant would be the next chief minister and called it a ‘sensitive question’.

A News18 report citing sources within the party said that Rane was definitely in the chief minister’s race. “He is liked by some of the top leaders in Delhi. He is a strong contender, it’s the tussle between them that is delaying the decision,” a leader was quoted as telling News18.

Another instance displaying all was not well within the Goa unit of the BJP was when Rane released an advertisement thanking his voters, state BJP leaders and the central leadership. Curiously, Pramod Sawant’s picture was missing in that full page advertisement in the Lokmat.

