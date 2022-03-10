Goa Assembly Elections 2022: BJP leader defeats Utpal Parrikar but expresses disappointment with supporters

The BJP fought the elections on all 40 seats in the state while the Goa Forward Party (GFP) entered into a pre-poll alliance with Congress

Bharatiya Janata Party's Atanasio Monserrate defeated Utpal Parrikar, son of former defence minister Late Manohar Parrikar by a narrow difference of 716 votes.

Speaking to NDTV, Monserrate said he is not happy with the margin of his victory and claimed that many BJP supporters did not vote for him.

"I have told this to BJP leaders. They should watch out in the future. The state BJP unit did not send the right message to the people. I am in touch with all BJP leaders and I am with the BJP," he said.

"I am not satisfied with the result. Many hardcore BJP voters have voted for Utpal. That is the reason he could get that many votes," he told NDTV.

He said Pramod Sawant will surely be the next chief minister of Goa.

Expressing disappointment with the party leaders, he said that the party leaders failed to properly convey the message to the people of Goa.

'Satisfied with fight', says Utpal

Parrikar thanked Goans who voted for him and expressed slight disappointment after knowing that he was trailing in terms of the vote share from his seat, ANI said in a report.