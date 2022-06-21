Ghulam Nabi Azad tests positive for COVID-19

The former leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha made the announcement on Twitter

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Tuesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and been advised home quarantine by doctors.

The former leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha made the announcement on Twitter.

"I have tested covid positive today and is under home quarantine," he wrote.

Several people, including his party colleague, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, wished him speedy recovery.

"Wish you speedy recovery Ghulam Nabi Azad ji from #COVID19. May you get well soon," Gehlot tweeted.

