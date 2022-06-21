Ghulam Nabi Azad tests positive for COVID-19
The former leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha made the announcement on Twitter
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Tuesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and been advised home quarantine by doctors.
The former leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha made the announcement on Twitter.
"I have tested covid positive today and is under home quarantine," he wrote.
I have tested covid positive today and is under home quarantine.
— Ghulam Nabi Azad (@ghulamnazad) June 21, 2022
Several people, including his party colleague, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, wished him speedy recovery.
"Wish you speedy recovery Ghulam Nabi Azad ji from #COVID19. May you get well soon," Gehlot tweeted.
Wish you speedy recovery Ghulam Nabi Azad ji from #COVID19. May you get well soon https://t.co/1nM64egKsQ
— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) June 21, 2022
(With inputs from agencies)
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Delhi records 1,530 Covid cases, 3 deaths; positivity rate rises to 8.41 %
The fresh infections pushed Delhi's Covid case tally to 19,22,089 while the death toll rose to 26,232
People's casual attitude to blame for rising COVID infections, say medical experts
The current surge of coronavirus cases in Bengal might not be as dangerous as it was during its outbreak in 2020 but more and more people might be infected this year, they said
Japan eases borders for foreign tourists, begins accepting visa applications
Japan’s partial resumption of international tourism that was halted during the coronavirus pandemic is being carried out under guidelines based on an experiment conducted in late May