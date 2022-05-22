Ghar wapsi for BJP MP Arjun Singh as he rejoins TMC after three years
Singh was welcomed into the party by TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee at his office in south Kolkata
In a jolt to the saffron camp in West Bengal, BJP MP Arjun Singh on Sunday rejoined the Trinamool Congress, ending weeks of speculation over his possible switchover to the ruling party.
Singh was welcomed into the party by TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee at his office in south Kolkata.
"Warmly welcoming former Vice President of @BJP4Bengal and MP from Barrackpore, Shri @ArjunsinghWB into the All India Trinamool Congress family. He joins us today in the presence of our National General Secretary Shri @abhishekaitc," the TMC said on its official Twitter handle.
Warmly welcoming former Vice President of @BJP4Bengal and MP from Barrackpore, Shri @ArjunsinghWB into the All India Trinamool Congress family.
He joins us today in the presence of our National General Secretary Shri @abhishekaitc. pic.twitter.com/UuOB9yp9Xo
— All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) May 22, 2022
Singh, one of the prominent Hindi-speaking leaders of the TMC, had joined the saffron camp just ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in 2019 and went on to win from the Barrackpore Lok Sabha seat.
Singh, who has been critical of the Centre's jute policy, had recently slammed the state BJP leadership for not allowing him to work despite holding a senior position in the organisation.
With input from PTI
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal quizzed by CBI over cattle smuggling case
The CBI has filed a case against the TMC leader and several others in connection with illegal cattle trade along the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal
Centre may amend sedition law instead of revoking it: Mahua Moitra
Her comment came a day after Supreme Court in a landmark order put on hold the controversial sedition law till the Centre completes a promised review of the colonial relic and also asked the central and state governments not to register any fresh case invoking the act
Assam tackling illegal migration, Bengal is not, says Home Minister Amit Shah
Trinamool Congress was quick to respond calling the home minister's claim a white lie and pointing out that stopping illegal migration was the job of the BSF which the central government runs