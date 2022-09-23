Gandhi family not in fray for Congress president polls, claims Ashok Gehlot

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has claimed that the Gandhi family will not field a candidate during the upcoming Congress presidential elections.

According to Ashok Gehlot, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has made it clear that no one from the Gandhi family should become the next president of the party. This statement of Rahul Gandhi has come at a time when the fight for the post of Congress President has intensified.

Addressing the media in Kerala on Friday, Ashok Gehlot said, “I have requested him (Rahul Gandhi) several times to accept everyone’s offer to become the Congress president. He made it clear that no one from the Gandhi family should become the next chief.”

Ashok Gehlot said that he will soon file his nomination for the elections. He said that the opposition needs to be strong in view of the current situation in the country.

Ashok Gehlot and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor are being seen as possible contenders for post of Congress president ahead of the upcoming elections. However, Congress committees are holding meetings across the country in which a resolution is being passed which says that party workers want to see Rahul Gandhi as the next Congress president.

