G20 presidency opportunity for India to show its capability to world, says PM Modi ahead of Winter Session of Parliament

New Delhi: Ahead of the winter session of Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that G20 Presidency is not merely a diplomatic event but an opportunity for India to showcase the country’s capabilities to the world.

Addressing the media ahead of the winter session of Parliament, PM Modi said, “Such a large country, mother of democracy, such diversity, such capability – it’s an opportunity for the world to know India and for India to show its capabilities to the world.”

This #G20Summit isn’t just a diplomatic event, it’s an opportunity to display India’s capability before the world. Such a large country, mother of democracy, such diversity, such capability-it’s an opportunity for world to know India &for India to show its capability to world: PM pic.twitter.com/SE0KSmIPoc — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2022

He said that the winter session of Parliament will focus on taking important decisions to take the country to new heights of development.

“In this session, efforts will be made to take important decisions to take the country to new heights of development and new opportunities to take the country forward amid current global situation. I’m confident that all parties will add value to the discussions,” he said.

Hailing India’s increased participation on global platform, he said that India receiving the G20 Presidency at such a time was a huge opportunity.

“The manner in which India has made a space in global community, the manner in which expectations with India have risen and the manner in which India is increasing its participation on global platform, at a time like this, India receiving the G20 Presidency is a huge opportunity,” the PM added.

The Prime Minister also urged leaders of all parties to make collective efforts to make Parliament’s winter session more productive.

He said that parliamentarians, including from the opposition, have told him that disruption and adjournment in Parliament is not good and this also denies younger MPs an opportunity to learn.

The Prime Minister urged all political parties to give first time MPs a chance to participate in debates for their bright future and also for preparing the next generation in democracy.

PM Modi said he had a cordial discussion with leaders of different parties recently at an all-party meeting on G20 and expressed hope that it will be reflected in Parliament as well.

Talking about Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, he said that the farmer’s son will make India proud as he begins his tenure as Rajya Sabha Chairman today.

“Today, for the first time, our VP will begin his tenure as RS Chairman. The manner in which President Droupadi Murmu played a big role in making India proud with tribal traditions, a farmer’s son – as the VP and RS Chairman will make India proud today. He’ll inspire and encourage MPs,” said PM Modi.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.