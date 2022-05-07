Fuel price hike: Youth Congress protests outside Hardeep Singh Puri's residence

'With the rising fuel price hike, people are using cow dung cakes to make rotis,' said a Congress worker

New Delhi: Indian Youth Congress, the youth wing of the Congress party, protested outside the residence of Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri after the Centre announced a hike in the price of LPG cylinders on Saturday.

A Congress worker said, "With the rising fuel price hike, people are using cow dung cakes to make rotis."

"We have come here to surrender the cylinder. LPG price is Rs 1,000 now. Common people will not be able to buy gas cylinders. The Central government is just taking away food from people by increasing gas prices," said another Congress worker.

A woman protester added, "The women are using cow dung cakes to cook. They have to inhale that smoke which is very harmful. The government is not bothered about the women. How will a common man survive in this condition."

The price of LPG cylinder has been increased by Rs 50. With the latest revision, domestic LPG cylinders will retail at Rs 999.50 in Delhi. Earlier this month, the price of commercial LPG cylinders had been increased. On May 1, the price of a 19-kilograms commercial LPG cylinder was increased by Rs 102.50 to Rs 2355.50.

