New Delhi: A fresh crisis has hit the Congress government in Rajasthan with 90 MLAs considered close to chief minister Gehlot threatening to resign on Sunday, amid speculation that the CM will quit.

Gehlot who is contesting the Congress presidential poll will likely have to resign in case he wins as the party has a ‘one-man one-post’ policy.

Meanwhile, the MLAs loyal to him have submitted their resignation letters to Assembly speaker CP Joshi.

“CM Gehlot should pay heed to the suggestions of MLAs. We have 92 MLAs with us,” Congress leader Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said.

Gehlot not ready to resign as CM?

Earlier, in the day, Gehlot hinted that he was not going to step down as the CM.

Talking to reporters, Gehlot said, “Next Rajasthan elections should be fought under the leadership of someone who can make the Congress win, be it me or someone else.

Gehlot Vs Pilot

Among the frontrunners to replace Gehlot is his former deputy Sachin Pilot with whom the CM’s spat has been on public display for quite some time.

The two were at loggerheads for the chief minister’s post soon after the Congress won the Assembly elections in December 2018. The high command then chose Gehlot as the chief minister for the third time while Pilot was made his deputy.

In July 2020, Pilot along with 18 party MLAs rebelled against Gehlot’s leadership.

How Gehlot became a challenge for Gandhis

The move is seen as Gehlot’s attempt to become the Congress president while retaining the CM post. The grand old party is already struggling to keep its flock together after a series of high-profile exits including that of Ghulam Nabi Azad, in recent days.

Rajasthan is one of the handful of states where the party is in power. The party high command has swung into action to mitigate the late-night crisis.

MP KC Venugopal has spoken to Gehlot, India Today citing sources said.

“Nothing is in my hands,” Gehlot told Venugopal, an NDTV report said citing sources. Gehlot and Pilot will also visit Delhi to meet the high command, the report added.

Rajasthan Assembly numbers

With 107 MLAs, the Congress has a majority in the 200-member strong Assembly, followed by the BJP with 70. The RLD which supports Congress has one seat while 14 seats are held by Independents.

