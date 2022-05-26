'Free me from my post': Ashok Gehlot's Cabinet minister exposes infighting in Rajasthan Congress

Ashok Chandna asked the Rajasthan chief minister to give the charge of all his departments to Kuldeep Ranka. He added, Ranka is anyway the minister of all the departments

Rajasthan Congress leader Ashok Chandna on Thursday took to Twitter and asked Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to "free" him from his ministerial post.

This comes in the backdrop of Congress holding a three-day Chintan Shivir in Rajasthan which concluded on 15 May.

In a tweet in Hindi, Chandna asked the Rajasthan chief minister to free him from his ministerial post. He added, the charge of all his departments should be given to Kuldeep Ranka, "because anyway he is the minister of all the departments."

Chandna's tweet:

माननीय मुख्यमंत्री जी मेरा आपसे व्यक्तिगत अनुरोध है की मुझे इस ज़लालत भरे मंत्री पद से मुक्त कर मेरे सभी विभागों का चार्ज श्री कुलदीप रांका जी को दे दिया जाए, क्योंकि वैसे भी वो ही सभी विभागों के मंत्री है।

धन्यवाद — Ashok Chandna (@AshokChandnaINC) May 26, 2022

According to ANI, the Congress has said that it will take the decision within next 60 days on whether the 2023 assembly polls in Rajasthan will be held under Gehlot. According to the party leadership, it does not want to create a Punjab-like situation where it had been postponed till the last moment.

Will Congress go to the elections under the leadership of Gehlot or Sachin Pilot or will adopt the formula of collective leadership, will be finalised soon. The situation will become clear after the Rajya Sabha elections to be held on 10 June.

Overall, the situation of confusion will end soon and it will be announced whether to go to the elections under the leadership of Ashok Gehlot or to change the leadership. The party believes that it is necessary to take a clear decision so that preparations for the elections are done with full gusto. There should be no confusion between the organization and the workers. If the election is to be contested under the leadership of Ashok Gehlot, then that should also be clear and if the leadership is to be changed, then that too has to be announced well within time, ANI reported.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi, after discussing with the state in-charge Ajay Maken and other leaders, has decided that after the Rajya Sabha elections, the final decision will be taken so that no change is made like Punjab.

That is, till July, there is an uproar in the Rajasthan Congress.

As per ANI, after holding the Chintan Shivir, Gehlot has strengthened his grip, but whether the party will move forward with the youth leadership or remain with the experience, will be decided by the end of June or the first week of July.

With inputs from ANI

