Former Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal quits Congress, joins BJP

New Delhi: Former Punjab minister Manpreet Singh Badal resigned from the Congress and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday. Badal joined the party at the BJP headquarters in the presence of several leaders, including Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

In his resignation letter addressed to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Badal wrote: “…the manner in which the Congress party has conducted its affairs and taken decisions, specifically with regard to Punjab, has been disheartening, to say the least.”

The former minister in his note went on to slam the Congress’ state unit leaders, “The coterie of men entrusted with the authority to dictate Delhi’s writ to the Punjab unit of the Congress is far from sound. Instead of striving to reduce internal disagreement in an already divided house, these men acted to further increase factionalism, and almost as a matter of policy strengthened the very worst elements within the party.”

“…given the prevalent culture within the party and the defiant desire to persist in the present course, I no longer wish to be a part of the Indian National Congress,” Badal wrote in his letter.

Recently his absence from the Punjab chapter of the Bharat Jodo Yatra had been noticed by state unit leaders.

Former deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa had said, “I am hurt that Manpreet Badal has not joined the yatra. He may have differences with any party leader, but that should not prevent him from joining the yatra which is being undertaken by Rahul Gandhi.”

Last year just ahead of the Punjab assembly polls, Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring had urged voters to defeat all Badals, including the Congress nominee from Bathinda, Manpreet Badal.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.