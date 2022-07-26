Firstpost Podcast: Understanding Manish Sisodia's role in the Delhi government’s excise policy row
The Delhi excise policy is being probed and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia is in line of fire. Tune in to know why
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Gujarat Assembly elections 2022: Arvind Kejriwal promises up to 300 units of free electricity if AAP elected to power
The AAP has made free electricity a major poll plank in Gujarat, where polls are due in December
Not criminal, political reason behind delay in nod for Singapore visit, says Arvind Kejriwal
Miffed over the pending clearance from the Centre for the visit, Kejriwal had on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he has been waiting for the permission for over a month.
Why Opposition thinks Arvind Kejriwal is controlling Punjab via Raghav Chadha
The appointment of Raghav Chadha as the Punjab government's advisory panel chief will help the Delhi CM to be directly involved in the day-to-day activity of the Punjab government