Firstpost Podcast: Not all well in AIADMK?
Know everything about what is happening in Tamil Nadu's AIADMK
O Panneerselvam stares at an uncertain future after the Edappady Palaniswami faction expelled him and his supporters at the General Council meet. OPS, as he is commonly known, said he would approach the courts in the matter and ensure that he secures justice.
