Firstpost Podcast: Know about Maharashtra's political turmoil in detail

Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde would be sworn in as the next chief minister of Maharashtra. Tune in

FP Explainers June 30, 2022 18:25:32 IST
Eknath Shinde. PTI

In a dramatic twist to the political developments in Maharashtra, the BJP's Devendra Fadnavis announced that Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde would be sworn in as the next chief minister of Maharashtra. The announcement came after Fadnavis and Shinde met Governor BS Koshyari at Raj Bhavan.

Updated Date: June 30, 2022 18:25:32 IST

