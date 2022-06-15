Firstpost Podcast: How India elects its president

India will indirectly elect a new president on 18 July 2022

With the tenure of the incumbent President of India Ram Nath Kovind ending on 24 July this year, the country will indirectly elect a new president on 18 July 2022. All parliamentarians and lawmakers of state Assemblies numbering 4,809 will cast their votes on behalf of the electorate of India. The podcast explains how the President of India is elected.

