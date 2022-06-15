Firstpost Podcast: How India elects its president
India will indirectly elect a new president on 18 July 2022
With the tenure of the incumbent President of India Ram Nath Kovind ending on 24 July this year, the country will indirectly elect a new president on 18 July 2022. All parliamentarians and lawmakers of state Assemblies numbering 4,809 will cast their votes on behalf of the electorate of India. The podcast explains how the President of India is elected.
Podcast: How does India choose its President?
The president is chosen by members of the Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and members of state legislative Assemblies as well as Delhi and Puducherry
Penning history: The special markers to be used for Presidential polls
The Election Commission has announced that electors in the Presidential polls will be provided with a special pen to mark their vote. This pen has been created by Mysuru-based firm Mysore Paints and Varnish Limited, which is also the sole supplier of the indelible ink used for all elections