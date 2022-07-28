Firstpost Podcast: All about the West Bengal SSC scam and Partha Chatterjee’s role in it

Rs 50 crore in cash, gold bars, dollars, and more: Inside Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee’s loot In an 18-hour raid at the house of Arpita Mukherjee, the aide of Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, the ED seized Rs 29 crore and five kg of gold. So far, Rs 50 crore has been found from Mukherjee’s flats, along with 20 mobile phones and heaps of foreign currency