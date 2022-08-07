AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that his party's first priority is to provide free electricity and ensure round-the-clock power supply if they form the government in Gujarat.

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal, who will be addressing a rally in the tribal-dominated Chhota Udepur district of Gujarat today, has said that his party's first priority is to provide free electricity and ensure round-the-clock power supply if they form the government in the poll-bound state.

"Our first promise is regarding power supply. People in Gujarat are in misery. The bills are too high. We have made power supply free in Delhi. As many as 25 lakh households in Punjab have recently got zero electricity bills," he said.

Gujarat | Our first promise is regarding power supply. People in Gujarat are in misery. The bills are too high. We have made power supply free in Delhi. 25 lakh households in Punjab have just recently got zero electricity bills: AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/6upd8KOUGP — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2022

He said that the number of households getting zero bills will soon go up to 51 lakh in Punjab and the AAP wishes to do the same in Gujarat.

"Soon, a total of Punjab 51 lakh households would get just zero bills. We would also ensure a round-the-clock power supply here in Gujarat. We would also waive off the bills from the previous year," he added.

Highlighting his government's achievement of providing employment to 12 lakh youths in Delhi, he said that he has similar plans for the poll-bound state.

"The youths here rue the lack of livelihoods. In just a few years, we've provided employment to 12 lakh youths in Delhi. We'd also provide employment to the unemployed here. And until that happens, the unemployed would be on the dole of Rs 3,000 per month," he added.

The youths here rue the lack of livelihoods. In just a few years, we've provided employment to 12 lakh youths in Delhi. We'd also provide employment to the unemployed here. And until that happens, the unemployed would be on the dole of Rs 3,000 rupees per month: Arvind Kejriwal — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2022

Meanwhile, Kejriwal will address a public rally in the tribal-dominated Chhota Udepur district of Gujarat later in the day.

On the second day of his two-day visit to the state, the Delhi chief minister will also address the media in Vadodara, AAP leaders said.

Kejriwal on Saturday interacted with traders in Jamnagar and heard problems faced by the state's business community.

He had said the AAP will form an "advisory body" of traders to guide the government if his party came to power in Gujarat in the Assembly elections due this year-end.

He also promised sops related to Value Added Tax (VAT) and said the AAP government would stop the "raid raj".

This is Kejriwal's second visit to Gujarat this month, as the AAP intensifies its campaigning ahead of the Assembly elections.

During his visit to Veraval in Gir Somnath district on 1 August, Kejriwal had promised Rs 3,000 monthly unemployment allowance and guaranteed a job to every youth in Gujarat if his party is voted to power.

He had earlier also assured free electricity up to 300 units per month if voted to power in the state.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.