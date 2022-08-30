Fearing poaching by BJP, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren moves MLAs to Chhattisgarh

The MLAs of ruling alliance in Jharkhand will be staying at the Mayfair Resort in Raipur amid tight police deployment

New Delhi: The political temperature in Jharkhand is soring high amid uncertainty following the Election Commission’s ostensible recommendation for Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s disqualification as an Assembly member. On Tuesday afternoon, United Progressive Alliance (UPA) MLAs left the CM’s residence in buses for Ranchi airport. They are on their way to Raipur in Chhattisgarh.

Two buses carrying the ruling coalition MLAs in Jharkhand, including CM Soren, left the CM’s residence for Ranchi airport.

It appears that resort politics has started in Jharkhand and is expected to be prevalent till there is a clarity of the disqualification matter of CM Soren.

The Quint report quoted its sources saying that the MLAs will be staying at the Mayfair Resort in Raipur amid tight police deployment. General guests have been restricted to enter into the resort.

Talking to media at the airport, CM Soren said: "No unforeseen incident is going to take place. We are ready for everything, the situation is under our control. I will let you know if I will also go with the MLAs."

Earlier, a report by Hindustan Times mentioned people aware of the matter saying that few senior lawmakers were likely to stay back. They also informed that the MLAs who have left the CM's residence will be lodging at a resort on the outskirts of Raipur.

On Tuesday morning, Soren had called a crucial meeting of the ruling alliance where the members had chalked out the future strategy.

A report by The New Indian Express quoted its sources in JMM party saying that unlike BJP, it was compelled to resort to 'Resort Politics' not to topple any government but to protect its own government from the possible horse trading.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren is trying to keep all the ruling alliance lawmakers of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Congress, and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) intact moments after the uncertainty over his fate started on Saturday.

Soren's JMM is shielding itself against alleged attempts by BJP to poach lawmakers from it and the Congress in a bid to topple the Jharkhand government in a manner similar to Maharashtra.

In the 81-seat Jharkhand Assembly, the ruling alliance is in majority with 49 members. The alliance has 30 MLAs are of the JMM, 18 of the Congress and one lawmaker belongs to the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has sent its opinion to the Jharkhand Governor and is also said to have suggested that Soren should be disqualified as an MLA for violating electoral norms.

On Thursday, Jharkhand Chief Minister’s office (CMO) released a statement after media reports speculated that the ECI has sent a report to the Governor about Soren’s disqualification. CM Soren has alleged that the EC report was "drafted" by the principal opposition party in Jharkhand, BJP with its 25 MLAs, to topple the Jharkhand government.

The BJP has sought the disqualification of Hemant Soren as an MLA and accused him of allocating a mining lease to himself in 2021 when he held the portfolio of Mines Minister.

In February this year, the BJP submitted a memorandum to the Jharkahnd Governor seeking disqualification of Soren from the House under Section 9(A) of the Representation of People’s Act. The Governor forwarded the BJP complaint to the ECI and in May, the poll body issued a notice to Soren.

With inputs from agencies

