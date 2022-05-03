Explained: Why the Punjab Congress is seeking disciplinary action against Navjot Singh Sidhu

Harish Chaudhary, party’s in-charge of Punjab affairs, has written to the Congress top bosses seeking action against the cricketer-turned-politician for trying to 'portray himself above the party'

Trouble continues to brew in the Punjab unit of the Congress.

After taking disciplinary action against its former Punjab chief, Sunil Jakhar, it appears that Navjot Singh Sidhu is next on the chopping block.

The cricketer-turned-politician, who headed the Punjab Congress before the Assembly polls, is staring at disciplinary action for trying to “portray himself above the party”.

The Congress high command is contemplating action against Sidhu based off a complaint written party in-charge for the state, Harish Chaudhary on 23 April.

Here’s a look at what has happened so far and why he faces disciplinary action.

What Chaudhary has said

In a letter, dated 23 April, Harish Chaudhary wrote to Congress president, “Having been in charge of the party’s affairs in Punjab from November until now, it has also been my observation that Sidhu continuously criticised the functioning of the Congress government, terming it corrupt and hand in glove with Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).”

“As the party was fighting the election, it was inappropriate for Sidhu to set such a precedent. In spite of my repeated advice to him (Sidhu) to avoid such activities, he continued to speak against the government relentlessly,” he added.

The Statesman reported that Chaudhary also pointed out Sidhu’s aloof and distant behaviour at the ceremony where the new Punjab Congress chief, Amarinder Singh Warring, was appointed. He said Sidhu just greeted the new Punjab Congress chief and left, while other leaders presented a united front.

Chaudhary urged Congress president Sonia Gandhi to take action against Sidhu, as he couldn’t be allowed to portray himself above the party and set an example for others to breach party discipline.

“Sidhu cannot be allowed to portray himself above the party and to set an example for others to breach the party discipline. It is therefore recommended that an explanation must be sought from Sidhu why a disciplinary proceeding should not be initiated against.”

Sidhu’s ‘anti-party’ activities

Chaudhary has in his letter written that Sidhu has constantly criticised the Congress government in the state, led by Captain Amarinder Singh and Charanjit Singh Channi.

In the run-up to the Assembly polls, Sidhu was vocally critical about Channi’s style of functioning and his failure to crack down on the “mafia” in the state.

Sidhu had cornered the former Punjab chief minister, saying Channi hadn’t done enough for the delivery of justice in sacrilege cases.

Earlier in February, before the Congress had declared Channi as their chief ministerial candidate for the Punjab Assembly polls, Sidhu had launched a direct attack at his rival Charanjit Singh Channi and said the party must choose someone “honest and with a clean track record” — on a day when Channi’s nephew was arrested in a corruption case.

“If you choose someone devoid of moral authority, devoid of ethics or someone who is dishonest and part of some corruption and mafia, then people will vote for change and bury you like a mooli,” the then Punjab Congress chief had told NDTV in an exclusive interview.

“We need an honest candidate. Your destiny depends on what you choose. It is choice, not chance that determines your destiny. A ‘mafia-type person’ cannot implement your programmes. A person who himself is mafia protector-in-chief, how can he crack down on the mafia?” Sidhu had said.

Later, when the Enforcement Directorate grilled Channi in thesand mining under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case in April, Sidhu tweeted against the former chief minister.

My fight was for Punjab and not for sand … Those who ran the land , sand and liquor mafia let down Punjab for selfish vested interests by looting the exchequer…. It is either Punjab or the Mafia in the present financial scenario! The fight continues… — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) April 14, 2022

Interestingly, action against Sidhu was initiated when he had welcomed political strategist Prashant Kishor's plans to float his own political outfit.

The first blow is half the battle my friend… A good beginning always makes a good ending… Best always in your sincere efforts to honour the spirit of our Constitution… ‘The power of people must return to the people’, manifold… https://t.co/Upav1EY9IN — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) May 2, 2022

Kishor had been in talks with the Congress leadership on joining the party, but they could not reach an understanding on his role.

Moreover, Sidhu’s decision to be seen hobnobbing with expelled leaders, particularly former MLA Surjit Singh Dhiman, was another concern that Harish Chaudhary raised.

What next for Sidhu?

It is not yet know what the future lies for Sidhu. The Congress high command is yet to take a call on his actions, but it seems that the former cricketer could be in trouble, just as Sunil Jakhar.

For those who don’t remember, the Congress removed Jakhar from all party positions in late April for his anti-party activities.

Many in the Congress believe that Sidhu is largely to blame for the party’s poor performance in the Assembly elections. The Aam Aadmi Party demolished the Congress in the western state, winning 92 of the 117 seats.

