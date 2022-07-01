Explained: The many gains for the BJP in putting Eknath Shinde in driver’s position in Maharashtra

The BJP threw up the biggest surprise by naming Eknath Shinde from the breakaway Shiv Sena faction, and not veteran leader Devendra Fadnavis, as the new chief minister of Maharashtra. In doing so, it has pushed Uddhav Thackeray to the corner and won the game of optics

After 10 days of political upheaval in Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray stepped down from the post of chief minister — paving the way for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and rebel leader Eknath Shinde to stake claim to form the government.

It was assumed by all that Devendra Fadnavis would make a return to the chief minister’s chair and Eknath Shinde, who orchestrated the rebellion — which saw him taking MLAs from Maharashtra to Surat to Guwahati to then Goa, as his deputy chief minister.

However, in the evening on 30 June, in an unexpected move, Fadnavis announced that Eknath Shinde will be the next chief minister of Maharashtra and that he alone would be sworn in at 7.30 pm. He added, “I will be out of government but will ensure smooth functioning of the government which is coming as an alternative after Uddhav Thackeray resigned.”

After the swearing-in ceremony today, we will have a cabinet expansion and Shiv Sena and BJP leaders will take the oath. I will stay out of the government: BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis

As announced, Eknath Shinde then took the oath of office at Raj Bhavan in south Mumbai in the presence of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. That’s when the new twist emerged, as BJP stalwart Devendra Fadnavis was also sworn-in as deputy chief minister.

#WATCH | Mumbai: BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis takes oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of #Maharashtra



As events unfolded on Thursday, two questions emerged: What is behind the BJP’s move to make Eknath Shinde chief minister of Maharashtra and what led to Fadnavis being sworn-in as deputy chief minister hours after he said he would be ‘supporting the new government from outside’.

Fadnavis’ U-turn

The former chief minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis sprang a huge surprise when he announced that Eknath Shinde will occupy the top post and that he will not be part of his dispensation.

Minutes later, BJP president JP Nadda said in New Delhi that Fadnavis, will be part of the Cabinet led by Shinde, whose rebellion against the Shiv Sena leadership brought down the two-and-a-half-year old Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

“Fadnavis has just now announced that Eknath Shinde will be the CM of Maharashtra and he will not be the part of the government, it shows the character of our party and our leader and that we are not working for power but for our ideology… BJP’s central leadership, however, has decided that Fadnavis should become a part of the government. So, I made a personal request to him and the Central leadership has said Devendra Fadnavis should take charge as deputy CM of Maharashtra,” Nadda said.

"...BJP's central leadership has decided that Devendra Fadnavis should become a part of the Govt. So, made a personal request to him and Central leadership has said that Devendra Fadnvais should take charge as Deputy CM of Maharashtra..," BJP national president JP Nadda

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in a tweet, said: “On the behest of BJP president JP Nadda, Devendra Fadnavis has decided to join the government in the interest of the state of Maharashtra and its people. This decision is a sign of his true loyalty and service towards Maharashtra. For this I heartily congratulate him.”

Taking a dig at Fadnavis, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar said in Pune that the BJP leader does not seem to be happy taking over as deputy chief minister.

“According to me, it does not seem that Fadnavis has accepted the number 2 position (deputy chief minister) happily. His facial expression said all. He is from Nagpur and he has worked as a swayamsevak with (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) and there when the order comes, it has to be followed,” he said.

How BJP gains

For many, the BJP, with its decision to elevate rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde — and not Devendra Fadnavis — as chief minister has changed the optics of Maharashtra politics and also an attempt to cut Uddhav Thackeray to size.

According to some political pundits, Shinde’s elevation to the top post will help him woo the Shiv Sainiks at all levels and wrest control of the party. This would make it all the more difficult for Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aditya to rebuild the party after the massive rebellion that has left them with just 13-odd MLAs out of 55.

This means that Uddhav will now have to focus on saving his party rather than focusing on the BJP and its politics in the state. This would be highly beneficial to the BJP; a Maharashtra without the Thackerays is an easier deal for the BJP.

Also, this means that the BJP won’t have to contest the next Assembly elections in 2024 or the general elections in the same year against the combined forces of the Sena, NCP and the Congress.

With Shinde’s elevation to the top post, the BJP has also shown its political acumen and been able to checkmate Uddhav, who had questioned the rebels just a week ago — “If I quit, can you guarantee that the chief minister will be a Shiv Sainik?”

Shinde being made the chief minister also tackles the criticism levelled against the BJP of being power-hungry and subsuming its allies.

BJP’s move also shows that the party truly supports the legacy of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray. In fact, while addressing the media on Thursday, Fadnavis had said: “After all, with a Shiv Sainik in the CM’s chair, Balasaheb’s dream still remains fulfilled.”

It also is able to play up is that it sacrificed power for Hindutva.

Shinde’s choice as chief minister will also quieten the rising decibels within the Maratha community who have been vociferously demanding reservation. A Maratha, he hails from Jawali taluka in Satara and moved to Thane to earn a living.

There are also some who believe that the BJP’s move sends a strong message to Fadnavis and all others in the party that the central leadership is the final word on all matters.

