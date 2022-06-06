Outrage in Islamic countries over BJP leaders’ Prophet remarks: Who said what

Saudi Arabia is the latest to condemn remarks on Prophet Muhammad made by two BJP leaders. However, like Qatar and Kuwait, it has welcomed the party’s action in suspending Nupur Sharma and expelling Naveen Kumar Jindal

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s controversial comments against Prophet Muhammad during a television interview have snowballed into a diplomatic nightmare for the ruling party. Islamic nations have condemned the remarks with some even summoning Indian envoys.

On Sunday, the BJP suspended Sharma pending further investigation and expelled another leader Naveen Kumar Jindal over a tweet referring to the Prophet on 1 June.

Both leaders have apologised and said their remarks were not aimed at hurting religious sentiments. However, the party has taken action against the duo for not abiding by the official line on sensitive matters. The BJP issued a statement asserting that it “respects all religions” and “strongly denounces insults of any religious personality”.

We take a look at how the Arab world has reacted to the controversy and the BJP’s crackdown against Sharma and Jindal.

Qatar

The controversy erupted as Vice President Venkaiah Naidu is on a two-day visit to Qatar to boost trade.

Naidu met Qatar’s Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani in Doha and held delegation-level talks and reviewed bilateral relations including trade, investment, economic and security cooperation.

However, the Indian ambassador for Qatar was summoned by the foreign ministry.

In a press release, a spokesperson of the Indian Embassy in Qatar said that the “ambassador had a meeting in the Foreign Office in which concerns were raised with regard to some offensive tweets by individuals in India denigrating the religious personality”.

“Ambassador conveyed that the tweets do not, in any manner, reflect the views of the Government of India. These are the views of fringe elements. In line with our civilisational heritage and strong cultural traditions of unity in diversity, the Government of India accords the highest respect to all religions. Strong action has already been taken against those who made the derogatory remarks,” the press release said.

Welcoming the action against Sharma and Jindal, Qatar’s foreign ministry said in a statement that Indian Ambassador Deepak Mittal was summoned and handed an “official note, expressing the disappointment of the State of Qatar and its total rejection and condemnation to the controversial remarks made by an official in the ruling party in India against Prophet Mohammed”.

The statement added that Qatar is “expecting a public apology and immediate condemnation of these remarks from the Government of India, pointing out that allowing such Islamophobic remarks to continue without punishment constitutes a grave danger to the protection of human rights and may lead to further prejudice and marginalisation, which will create a cycle of violence and hate.” It also said the “insulting remarks would lead to incitement of religious hatred, and offend more than two billion Muslims around the world”.

Spokesperson for Ministry of Foreign Affairs @majedalansari : Qatar Demands Public Apology from Indian Government for Remarks of Official in Ruling Party Against Prophet Mohammed#MOFAQatar pic.twitter.com/NnN1khKw6X — Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Qatar (@MofaQatar_EN) June 5, 2022

Kuwait

Kuwait was among the first nations to slam the derogatory comments against the Prophet.

Kuwait’s foreign ministry said it had summoned the Ambassador to India and handed him a protest note in which it completely “rejects and denounces the statements made by an official in the ruling party against the Holy Prophet”.

دولة الكويت تستدعي سفير جمهورية الهند، وتسلّمه مذكرة احتجاج ترفض فيها بشكل كامل وتشجب التصريحات التي صدرت عن مسؤول في الحزب الحاكم ضد الرسول الكريم عليه الصلاة والسلام.

الخبر كامل: https://t.co/tnTp7mWglg pic.twitter.com/QlVvAXE3NM — وزارة الخارجية (@MOFAKuwait) June 5, 2022

It demanded a “public apology for these hostile statements, the continuation of which would constitute a deterrent measure or punishment to increase extremism and hatred and undermine the elements of moderation”. It welcomed the statement issued by the BJP, in which it announced the suspension of the leader.

Iran

Iran too joined the chorus of condemnation.

In Tehran, Indian Ambassador to Iran Dhamu Gaddam was summoned to the ministry of foreign affairs by the director-general of South Asia, where a strong protest was registered over the controversial remarks, the semi-official Mehr news agency reported.

The Indian ambassador expressed regret and called any insult to the Prophet of Islam unacceptable, it added. During the meeting, the Indian envoy also added that the remarks don’t “reflect the position of the Indian government, which has shown utmost respect for all religions”.

All this unfolds as Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian is expected to visit India this week.

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia was the latest to condemn the remarks. It described Sharma’s comments as “insulting” and called for “respect for beliefs and religions”, according to a foreign ministry statement. However, like other nations, it welcomed the BJP’s action against the two leaders.

Pakistan

Pakistan prime minister Shehbaz Sharif took to Twitter to slam India. “I condemn in strongest possible words hurtful comments of India's BJP leader about our beloved Prophet (PBUH). Have said it repeatedly India under Modi is trampling religious freedoms and persecuting Muslims. World should take note & severely reprimand India,” he wrote.

I condemn in strongest possible words hurtful comments of India's BJP leader about our beloved Prophet (PBUH). Have said it repeatedly India under Modi is trampling religious freedoms & persecuting Muslims. World should take note & severely reprimand India. Our love for the > — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) June 5, 2022

OIC

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), based in the Saudi city of Jeddah, also condemned the remarks, saying they came in a “context of intensifying hatred and abuse towards Islam in India and systematic practices against Muslims”.

India has rejected comments by the grouping of Muslim nations as “unwarranted” and “narrow-minded”.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, “The government of India accords the highest respect to all religions.”

India’s stand

India has said that the remarks were made by “fringe elements” and did not reflect the government’s opinion. It has also highlighted that the ruling BJP has taken action against the leaders, one of whom was the party’s national spokesperson and the other its media chief, reports NDTV.

In a statement on Sunday, the BJP said it is “strongly against any ideology which insults or demeans any sect or religion” and “does not promote such people or philosophy”.

