Explained: Inauspicious period of ‘Holashtak’, the reason behind BJP delaying its swearing-in ceremonies in four states

The counting is complete and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was announced as victors in four of the five Assembly elections that concluded on 10 March.

It’s been a week since the saffron party has won, but parleys over the government formation in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand continue with gusto. The party is yet to announce formally the names of the chief ministers for the victorious states and the dates for their swearing-in ceremonies.

What’s the hold-up for the BJP? Is it a problem of politics or is it about bad timing?

A News18 report says that the delay is due to the period known as ‘Holashtak’, which is considered inauspicious.

What exactly is Holashtak and is it really the reason for the delay in BJP announcing the oath-taking of its chief ministers?

Explaining Holashtak

Holashtak is observed for eight days before Holi every year. It falls on the Ashtami tithi of Phalguna month, Shukla Paksha, and continues till Purnima, that is, Holika Dahan.

The period of Holashtak is considered to be inauspicious by most of the Hindu communities in northern parts of India.

People believe that ceremonies such as child naming, grah pravesh (house warming), marriage, bhoomi pujan, or any other function should be avoided during the period of Holashtak. Moreover, people should also avoid buying new vehicles, land, or home during this period.

Hindu texts say that the eight-day period is ideal for performing penance. According to Hindu mythology, Kama Devta was burned down to ashes by Lord Shiva on this day. However, he was brought back to life after, Kama Devta'swife Rati performed penance for eight days.

Delaying BJP’s decisions?

News18 reported that the BJP high command is delaying their decisions owing to Holashtak and will make its announcements post the Holi festival, which is on 18 March.

The report adds that with many in favour of an auspicious start to ensure a good tenure, the state governments are likely to have different dates for the swearing-in ceremonies.

Getting antsy

However, this delay in the announcement of chief ministerial picks, is making people worried and anxious.

In Goa, there has been intense suspense of the chief ministerial candidate. Will it be Pramod Sawant or would the BJP opt for Vishwajit Rane?

On Wednesday, Pramod Sawant visited Narendra Modi in Delhi, and media reports stated that he had been finalised as the chief minister of the coastal state. However, the BJP continues to remain mum even though the MLAs took oath in the Assembly on Wednesday.

On his meet with Pramod Sawant, Narendra Modi said in a tweet that their party was grateful to the people of Goa for blessing them yet again with the mandate to serve the state.

Goa BJP president Sadanand Shet Tanavade said the new government in Goa would be sworn in after Holi.

"Swearing-in ceremony of the new government in Goa would be conducted post-Holi celebrations along with the other three states where BJP has won a majority," Tanavade told reporters.

In Manipur, all 60 newly-elected MLAs have taken their oath, but the BJP has remained silent on who will become the new chief minister of the state.

Similarly, deliberations over the Uttarakhand chief minister will also take place after Holi. It is important to note that outgoing chief minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami lost his Khatima seat in the Assembly elections to a Congress candidate despite the BJP's thumping victory in the state.

