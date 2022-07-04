Explained: AIADMK’s latest fight over the ‘two-leaves’ symbol

For the AIADMK, the timing of the battle between the O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami camps, which has thrown into doubt who can use the ‘two-leaves’ symbol, couldn’t be worse with byelections for 510 Tamil Nadu local body seats in the offing

The latest development in the fight within two camps of the Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) came on Monday with the Supreme Court saying it could on 6 July hear a plea filed by Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) challenging the Madras High Court order staying the passing of any unannounced resolutions in the meeting of the AIADMK general and executive councils concerning the issue of single leadership of the party.

Let’s take a closer look at how the battle over the ‘two-leaves’ symbol is impacting AIADMK, a look at the history of the symbol and what could happen next:

How is it impacting AIADMK?

The war between the O Panneerselvam (OPS) and Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) groups has thrown into doubt who can use the party’s ‘two-leaves’ symbol.

The timing couldn’t be worse – what with byelections for 510 seats that fell vacant in rural and urban local bodies, of which 34 can be contested under party symbols, slated to be held on 9 July.

The feud means that AIADMK candidates will have to contest as Independents in the byelection until a resolution has been reached between the two camps.

As per the AIADMK’s party by-laws, the power of allotting the party symbol to a contestant rests with the general secretary, who has to sign the Form A and Form B papers.

“This is the first time in the history of AIADMK that a leader has said that he won’t sign the contestants’ Form A and Form B papers. It is the first time that the party contestants have lost their ‘two-leaves’ symbol, which is close to their hearts…Our cadres will teach that leader a good lesson soon,” AIADMK senior leader JCT Prabhakar from the OPS camp told The Federal.

However, senior leader, Semmalai from the EPS team, said that since the party hasn’t announced any candidate for these by-polls officially, the non-use of the ‘two-leaves’ symbol won’t arise.

“The ‘two-leaves’ symbol will be given to candidates only when they are officially announced by the party. As far as this by-poll is concerned, the party hasn’t announced any candidate. But it has also not said that the cadres should not participate in these elections. The party hasn’t announced the candidates because both the coordinator and co-coordinator posts have ceased,” he said.

In the past, too, the AIADMK has kept off active participation in by-polls and that doesn’t affect the party in any way, he added.

What’s the possible fallout?

This, coming at a time when the BJP is desperately trying to make inroads in Tamil Nadu and project itself as an AIADMK alternative (and main Opposition party to the DMK), could prove disastrous to the party as it would weaken its cadre base in the rural regions, as per The Federal.

Why is the symbol so important?

Leaving aside the instant recognition from voters, rettai ellai or ‘two-leaves’ USP is the ease with which it can be depicted with just a couple of fingers, Subburaman Thirunavukkarasar, an AICC secretary who was with the AIADMK’s Jaya faction in the late 1980s, told Indian Express.

“It is like a victory sign,” Thirunavukkarasar had said.

“Even the DMK symbol of the rising sun is easy to show with fingers spread out like a fan.”

History of tussle

Meanwhile, ousted AIADMK leader VS Sasikala, close aide of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa, continued to attack party leadership.

As per The Times of India, Sasikala said the party needs single leadership as determined by the party cadre and the people, and not by muscle and money power.

Sasikala made the remarks during the second leg of what she terms as her ‘revolutionary journey’ that began in Chennai suburbs and covered surrounding areas on Sunday. "

“The AIADMK is a party which has governed the state seven times in its 50 years and touched people with its outstanding schemes. It is sad that the cadres could not contest 34 vacant urban local body posts under the ‘two-leaves’ symbol, because of selfishness of some people,” she said at Poonamallee.

“The AIADMK leadership needs a specific character that will embrace cadres and people, unmindful of caste or creed. I believe that I can lead the party to its past glory,” Sasikala told the newspaper.

Interestingly, Sasikala herself was at the centre of the previous struggle for the symbol in 2017 with OPS, as per News18.

That resulted in the EC freezing the symbol and the 2017 RK Nagar bypolls being under two new party names and symbols.

The faction led by Panneerselvam was granted ‘electric pole’ as its election symbol and named the AIADMK Puratchi Thalavi Amma, while team Sasikala decided to go with the name AIADMK Amma and was allotted the ‘hat’ for a symbol, as per the report.

In 1991, the ‘two-leaves’ symbol was similarly claimed by two factions, one led by former Assembly Speaker PH Pandian, a staunch AIADMK follower, and another by Thirunavukkarasar, a former minister in the MG Ramachandran cabinet and now Congress leader, as per News18.

Both approached the EC for the symbol, but were dismissed out of hand.

Perhaps the highest-profile battle came in 1987 after MGR’s death with his wife Janaki taking on his protégé J Jayalalithaa, as per News18.

After both women approached the EC claiming the right to use the symbol, the poll body didn’t rule in favour of either of them.

Once again, the poll body allotted both separate electoral symbols as Tamil Nadu went to polls.

Janaki’s faction was given the ‘two doves’ symbol, while Jayalalithaa was allotted the ‘crowing cock’ symbol. Janaki’s camp nabbed just two seats, while Jayalalithaa won 27.

Janaki then retired from politics, leaving the party unified under Jayalalithaa. The EC restored the ‘two-leaves’ symbol to her party which was now called AIADMK, as per the report.

What the SC said

A vacation bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and JK Maheshwari said it would hear the plea on July 6 subject to the clearance given by Chief Justice NV Ramana.

Senior advocate CS Vaidyanathan, appearing for the EPS faction, mentioned the matter for urgent listing, saying that the High Court division bench held an extraordinary sitting past midnight and passed the order at 4 am on June 23.

He said that the High Court order restraining the party from taking up any unannounced resolution interferes with the internal functioning of a political party.

Vaidyanathan said that contempt petitions have been filed in the high court alleging violation of the interim order, which is coming up for hearing on Monday.

Counsel appearing in a caveat for party co-ordinator O Panneerselvam faction opposed the request for urgent listing saying it was an interim order and High Court is still seized of the matter.

He said that the order passed in an Original Suit, which is still pending before the high court, and contempt petitions were filed as there was a breach of the directions in the general and executive councils meetings.

The bench ordered that the matter will be listed on 6 July subject to clearance given by the CJI.

What the high court said

On 23 June the Madras High Court had ruled that no unannounced resolutions could be taken up at the meeting of the AIADMK general and executive councils here, restraining the camp led by Joint Co-ordinator EPS from initiating any such move over the possible single leadership issue.

The meeting of Tamil Nadu’s main opposition party’s general council, its highest decision-making body, and the executive was held on 23 June.

In a late-night hearing that stretched till early 23 June, a special division bench had granted the relief to party co-ordinator O Panneerselvam (OPS) at a special sitting held at the senior judge’s residence at Anna Nagar in the city, on an appeal against a single judge order.

It had said that the meeting can take place as scheduled and the already decided 23 resolutions can be taken up and adopted.

No other new resolutions touching upon making amendments to party bye-laws to abolish Co-ordinator and Joint Co-ordinator posts and restoring the general secretary post to pave way for single leadership shall be taken up, the High Court had said.

Earlier at around 9 pm on 22 June a single-judge bench of the High Court in its brief order permitted the conduct of the meet but refrained from restraining the EPS group from taking up any other fresh resolutions, which would ultimately result in unitary leadership.

The aggrieved group led by OPS met High Court Chief Justice MN Bhandari after the order of the single-judge was pronounced and obtained his permission to prefer an appeal against the order.

The CJ constituted a bench of Justice M Duraiswamy and Sundar Mohan as the judges to make a special sitting and hear the appeal.

Accordingly, the bench sat at the senior judge’s residence and commenced the hearing around 1 am on 23 June and passed its orders around 4 am, which effectively led to joy and jubilation in the OPS camp.

The internal rumblings of the AIADMK over the single leadership issue, with a majority of district secretaries and others favouring EPS to take over the mantle, had prompted Panneerselvam (OPS) to write to the former seeking deferring the meet, even as speculations were rife that the GC and EC could discuss the matter to affect the unitary leadership.

On 23 June the meet was held amid chaos and the AIADMK General Council announced that the one and only demand of the GC members is to bring in a system of a single leadership for the party, favouring Joint Coordinator EPS.

The executive and general council meet held together saw EPS emerging as the supreme leader and he was honoured with a decorated crown, a sword, and sceptre by supporters. EPS’ colleague and Coordinator OPS was apparently snubbed in the meet and rude slogans were shouted against him.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.