Explained: Ahead of Rajya Sabha polls, parties resume resort politics; what you need to know

Resort politics, that is shifting MLAs to resorts or hotels, has been used on several occasions by parties across the political spectrum to keep their flock together or even bring down the opposition government. Let’s take a look at which parties have begun this practice ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls and the different ways they’re keeping their MLAs occupied

Ahead of the 10 June Rajya Sabha polls to fill 57 seats in 15 states, political parties have yet again resumed the practice known as resort politics.

But what is resort politics? And which parties are getting in on the act and why?

Here’s what you need to know:

Origins of resort politics

Resort politics, that is shifting MLAs to resorts or hotels, has been used on several occasions by parties of differing stripes either to keep the flock together or even take down the opposition government.

It was pioneered in Andhra Pradesh – many argue by showman-politician NT Ramarao in the 1980s.

As this Firstpost piece notes: "In August 1984, when Rama Rao was removed by the then Andhra Pradesh governor Ramlal as the chief minister, Rama Rao camped out with his supporters in a resort outside the state. Rama Rao sheltered his supporters for a month to ensure that they are not bought over by his rivals. Finally, he was reinstated. Whether by coincidence or not, the place that Rama Rao chose to house his MLAs was a resort in Karnataka. "

However, it was fine-tuned in Karnataka, and has since become a favourite of many politicians in the south.

It gained entry into the political lexicon after being revived by HD Kumaraswamy, son of HD Deve Gowda, then the arch-rival of Ramakrishna Hegde of the Janata Party. Kumaraswamy in 2006 brought down the Congress-JDS coalition government by taking his MLAs to a resort before bringing them to the Raj Bhavan.

Now, let’s take a look at which parties have begun indulging in this practice ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls and the different ways they’re keeping their MLAs occupied:

Haryana Congress MLAs in lap of luxury

The Haryana Congress has ensconced its MLAs in the lap of luxury.

The Congress on Wednesday moved its MLAs to Mayfair resort in Naya Raipur of Chattisgarh to prevent poaching, as per Republic.

The Haryana Congress moved 28 of its Haryana MLAs to Naya Raipur in the grand old party-ruled Chattisgarh in an attempt to avoid poaching legislators and thwart any possibility of cross-voting, as per the report.

As per The Tribune, their daily routine consists of morning walk, yoga, lunch together and group discussions in the evenings. A few MLAs have also taken up golf on the sprawling course at the resort.

“We are on a compulsory outing. We enjoy top-class facilities at the resort, but are not supposed to leave the premises without prior permission from the office of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister,” an MLA, on condition of anonymity, told The Tribune.

Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda, Congress nominee for the upcoming Rajya Sabha election Ajay Maken and party in-charge of Haryana affairs Vivek Bansal are also with the MLAs.

But former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has denied that the party has any fears of their MLAs being poached, as per The Times of India.

Hooda has claimed that the MLAs are only undergoing 'party training'.

BJP Rajasthan MLAs in ‘training camp’, Congress MLAs take in magic shows, movies

With the race in Rajasthan tightening, the BJP and Congress seem to be leaving nothing to chance, though both seem to be taking a decidedly different tack.

As per New Indian Express, the BJP has herded its MLAs to a five-star hotel in Jamdoli near Jaipur.

MLAs who participated in the training session held at the state BJP headquarters on Monday afternoon were soon sent to the Five Star hotel Devi Ratan in Jamdoli on the outskirts of Jaipur.

BJP has named it a ‘training camp’ where all party MLAs will stay till 10 June, as per the report.

Meanwhile, since 2 June, Rajasthan Congress MLAs and those supporting them have been kept busy and entertained with birthday celebrations, magic and movie shows, antakshari sessions at the Taj Aravali Resort & Spa in Udaipur, as per Indian Express.

Photographs and videos show Rajya Sabha candidates Randeep Surjewala, Mukul Wasnik and Pramod Tiwari, flanked by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra, participating in a magic show.

There are also videos of some of the MLAs enjoying a cultural show, a few trying his hand at singing, another taking a dip in the swimming pool and a few women legislators stopping to get their feet wet, as per the report.

Shiv Sena corrals MLAs in Maharashtra

It has been said that sometimes a good defence is the best offence.

In Maharashtra, the ruling Shiv Sena seems to be adhering to that axiom.

The party has decided to shift its MLAs from a resort in suburban Malad to a five-star hotel in south Mumbai as part of a strategy to ward off poaching, a senior party leader said on Tuesday.

The Sena decided to corral its MLAs after accusing the Opposition BJP of "horse-trading" and using Central agencies to pressure Independent MLAs.

All legislators of the Sena have been summoned to Mumbai and they will stay together till the polls on 10 June, he said.

"We were in 'The Retreat' (at Madh island in northwest Mumbai) and all our ministers too were present there. That was part of our strategy. We will be moving to hotel 'The Trident' (in south Mumbai) today," Sena MLA and party spokesperson Sunil Prabhu said.

The Trident is at a stone's throw from the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly where voting will take place for the six Rajya Sabha seats.

The Sena has 55 MLAs (one MLA had died due to a heart attack last month) in the 288-member House.

Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Monday met the MLAs of his party as well as others supporting it.

After more than two decades, the state will witness a contest in the Rajya Sabha polls as there are seven candidates in the fray for six seats.

The Sena has fielded two candidates -- Sanjay Raut and Sanjay Pawar -- while the BJP has nominated Union minister Piyush Goyal, Anil Bonde and Dhananjay Mahadik. The NCP (Praful Patel) and Congress (Imran Pratapgarhi) have fielded one candidate each.

The contest lies for the sixth seat between Pawar and Mahadik.

Given its strength in the Assembly, the BJP has enough votes to win two seats, while the Sena, NCP and Congress can win one seat each.

The Sena (55), NCP (52) and Congress (44) -- all constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi-- have enough votes together to ensure the victory for the second candidate of the Sena.

While two NCP MLAs- Anil Deshmukh and minister Nawab Malik- are currently in jail, one seat is lying vacant in the 288-member House.

Apart from the four main parties, the Assembly has 25 MLAs from smaller parties and Independents.

Of 245 seats in the Rajya Sabha, the BJP is the biggest party with 95 members, followed by Congress with 29 seats.

