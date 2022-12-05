Himachal Pradesh Exit Poll Results 2022 LIVE: Most pollsters predict win for BJP, few predict a cliffhanger

Auto refresh feeds

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 Exit Poll Results will be announced today. All eyes are set on Himachal Pradesh where the opposition Congress is hopeful of turning the tide against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party to return to power in the hill state.

Himachal Pradesh registered a record voter turnout of 75.6% in the Assembly Elections, according to data available with state poll authorities. The state voted in a single-phase on 12 November.

Urban Shimla's important localities, including government colonies, clocked one of the lowest polling percentages in the range of 50, pulling down Shimla Assembly seat's voter turnout to the lowest in the state.

At 62.53 per cent, the voter turnout in Shimla was not only the lowest in the state but also came down by 1.4 per cent as compared to the 2017 elections, the data showed.

The stakes are high for Congress which has installed a non-Gandhi Congress president after 24 years, with former chief Rahul Gandhi giving the campaign circuit a complete miss.

The BJP will likely win on 34 to 39 seats in the state assembly election while the Congress may claim victory on 28 to 33 assembly seats, Republic exit poll shows.

According to the Republic exit poll, the BJP looks set to retain power in Himachal Pradesh, but it will be a close fight with the Congress.

Axis MyIndia is predicting a BJP loss, with the saffron party expected to have a 40% vote share in Himachal Pradesh.

Both Zee Survey and Jan Ki Baat pollsters predicted a comfortable win for BJP in Himachal Pradesh, but the former predicting 35 to 40 seats, and the latter predicted 32 to 40 seats for BJP. Himachal Pradesh assembly has 68 seats in total.

India Today has conducted its exit poll with Axis My India, ABP with C Voter, Times Now with ETG, Republic TV with P-Marq, NewsX with Jan Ki Baat, and News24 with Today's Chanakya

According to pollsters NewsX and P-Marq, Himchal Pradesh assembly election results might see a cliffhanger between BJP and Congress. NewsX predicted 32 to 40 seats for BJP and 27 to 34 seats for Congress in the state. Meanwhile, P-Marq predicted 34 to 39 seats for BJP and 27 to 33 seats for Congress. Despite so, several other pollsters seem to believe BJP will retain power in the state with a comfortable majority.

The poll showed that the BJP will retain majority in Himachal Pradesh with 38 seats. The majority mark for the state Assembly is 35. Congress is expected to get 28 seats while the Aam Aadmi Party will possibly gather no seats. Others are likely to get 2 seats.

According to Chanakya Survey, Himachal Pradesh assembly elections might end up in cliffhanger as both BJP and Congress might secure 33 seats each. The minimum requirement for forming a government in the state is 35 seats. The state will see a tight fight, the pollster said.

New Delhi: The Election Commission has allowed the publication of the results of exit polls for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly election from 6.30 pm today.

“As per the Commission’s notification, results of the exit poll for the General Election to the Legislative Assembly of Himachal Pradesh can be released only after 6:30 pm on 5 December 2022,” tweeted Chief Electoral Officer, Himachal Pradesh.

Earlier on 13 November, the Election Commission of India prohibited the conduct of any exit poll and publishing the result of exit polls from 12 November to 5 December 2022.

The Commission notified the period from 8:00 am on 12 November to 5.30 pm on 5 December as the period during which conducting any exit poll and publishing results will be prohibited.

The polling was held for 68 constituency seats in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, and the counting of votes is scheduled to be taken up on 8 December.

The state recorded around 74.54 per cent voter turnout, per an official Election Commission announcement.

