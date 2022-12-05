Himachal Pradesh Exit Poll Results 2022 LIVE: Most pollsters predict win for BJP, few predict a cliffhanger

Representational image. PTI
New Delhi: The Election Commission has allowed the publication of the results of exit polls for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly election from 6.30 pm today.
“As per the Commission’s notification, results of the exit poll for the General Election to the Legislative Assembly of Himachal Pradesh can be released only after 6:30 pm on 5 December 2022,” tweeted Chief Electoral Officer, Himachal Pradesh.
Earlier on 13 November, the Election Commission of India prohibited the conduct of any exit poll and publishing the result of exit polls from 12 November to 5 December 2022.
The Commission notified the period from 8:00 am on 12 November to 5.30 pm on 5 December as the period during which conducting any exit poll and publishing results will be prohibited.
The polling was held for 68 constituency seats in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, and the counting of votes is scheduled to be taken up on 8 December.
The state recorded around 74.54 per cent voter turnout, per an official Election Commission announcement.
