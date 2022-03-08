Exit polls: Fought as hard as we could, says Congress' Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

In the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly, the majority mark is 202 and the exit polls predicted the BJP getting a comfortable majority with its allie

Lucknow: With the majority of Exit Polls predicting that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will retain power in Uttar Pradesh, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday said that her party fought the electoral battle hard.

"We fought as hard as we could. We will wait and see the results," said Vadra who was actively involved in the Uttar Pradesh polls. Vadra, who reached Lucknow on Tuesday to lead a march under the party's 'Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon' campaign in Uttar Pradesh, said, "Today's march at Lucknow is to celebrate our 159 women candidates. I think it is a big thing that all of them fought, and on International Women's Day we should celebrate them."

In the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly, the majority mark is 202 and the exit polls predicted the BJP getting a comfortable majority with its allies.

According to the News18-P MARQ exit poll, the BJP and its allies are predicted to get 240 seats, Samajwadi Party and allies 140 seats, BSP 17 seats and Congress four seats.

According to the NewsX-Polstrat exit poll, BJP would win 211-225 seats, SP-RLD 146-160 seats, BSP 14-24 seats and Congress four to six seats. Times Now-Veto exit poll said that the BJP is expected to get 225 seats, SP-RLD 151 seats, BSP 14 and Congress nine seats.

According to the India News-Jan Ki Baat exit poll, BJP could win 222-260 seats, SP 135-165 seats, BSP 4 to 9 seats and Congress one to three seats.

Meanwhile, Today's Chanakya predicted 294 seats for BJP, 105 for SP-RLD and two seats for BSP. The survey said Congress is likely to open the account with one seat while others may get one. The exit polls were released after the seventh and last phase of the election in Uttar Pradesh.

The counting of votes will take place on 10 March.

