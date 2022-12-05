Exit Polls: BJP predicted to win 7th consecutive term in Gujarat, close fight with Congress in Himachal Pradesh

The BJP is poised to win a seventh consecutive term in prime minister Narendra Modi’s home state Gujarat, and has an edge over the Congress Himachal Pradesh though the fight remains tough, exit polls predicted on Monday.

The exit polls predicted that the BJP is expected to retain its majority in Gujarat and could create a record in terms of seats won.

They also predicted that AAP will open its account in the Gujarat Assembly but will finish third behind the Congress and BJP.

Results of Gujarat exit polls

According to the India Today-Axis My India poll, the BJP is set to create a record in terms of its electoral performance in Gujarat. It also predicted AAP making sizeable inroads in terms of vote share.

The exit poll predicted that BJP would win 129-151 seats, Congress 16-30 seats and AAP 9-21 seats in Gujarat. The poll predicted BJP getting 46 percent votes, Congress 26 percent and AAP 20 percent.

According to Republic-PMARQ exit polls, the BJP is poised to get between 128 and 148 seats with 48.2 percent vote share. Gujarat is a BJP stronghold and the party is seeking a seventh successive term in office in the state which has 182 assembly seats.

The poll gave Congress 30-42 seats with 32.6 percent vote share, AAP 2-10 seats with 15.4 percent vote shared and others getting 0-3 seats with 3.8 percent votes.

The Times Now-ETG poll gave BJP 135-145 seats in Gujarat, Congress 24-34, and AAP 6 to 16.

The TV 9 Gujarati gave 125-130 seats to BJP, 40-50 seats to Congress, 3-5 seats to AAP and 3-7 seats to others.

News X-Jan ki Baat exit poll gave 117-140 seats to BJP, 34-51 seats to Congress, 6-13 seats to AAP and 1-2 seats to others.

Results of Himachal Pradesh exit polls

In Himachal Pradesh, which went to the polls on 12 November, the Republic-PMARQ exit poll gave 34-49 seats to BJP with a vote share of 44.8 percent.

It predicted that Congress will get 28-33 seats with a vote share of 42.9 percent. AAP is predicted to get 0-1 seat in the state with 2.8 percent vote share, the exit poll said.

The hill state has a 68-member Assembly.

While most exit polls predicted that BJP is likely to retain Himachal Pradesh, one exit poll predicted Congress to be in the lead in the sweepstakes to form government in the hill state which has seen the power rotate between the BJP and Congress for several decades.

India Today-Axis poll predicted that Congress is ahead and would 30-40 seats in the hill state, BJP 24-34 and AAP four to eight seats.

The poll predicted 44 percent vote share for Congress, 42 percent for BJP, two percent for AAP and 12 percent for others.

India TV-Matrize poll gave 35-40 seats to BJP and 26-31 to Congress.

The poll predicted that AAP will not be able to open its account while others will get 0-3 seats.

The NewsX-Jan ki Baat poll predicted 32-40 polls for BJP, 27-34 for Congress, none for AAP and 1-2 for others.

The Times Now-ETG poll predicted 34-42 seats for BJP, 24-32 for Congress, none for AAP and others getting 1-3 seats.

The Zee News-BARC poll predicted 35-40 seats for BJP, 20-25 for Congress, 0-3 for AAP and 1-5 for others in the hill state.

The exit poll results came out after the conclusion of the second phase of polling in Gujarat on Monday. The first phase of polling in Gujarat was held on 1 December. Results for the two states will be declared on 8 December.

