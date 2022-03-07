Exit Poll Results 2022 LIVE Updates: Predictions for Assembly election in all five states, including Uttar Pradesh, to begin at 7 pm

Exit Poll Results for 2022 and Election News Live Updates: The exit poll findings will be released after voting concludes in all the five states — Punjab, UP, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa at 6 pm

While voters have to wait for three more days to know whether the BJP can retain its power in Uttar Pradesh, whether Congress could live up to its poll promises in Punjab, or where is Goa's defection headed and could AAP would witness a sudden rise, all eyes will be on the exit polls, which would begin from 7 pm, to see how the high-stakes battles on D-Day might play out.

Exit Poll Results 2022 LATEST Updates: After the seventh and final phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh concludes by 6 pm, the Assembly elections in five states - Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur will come to an end on Monday.

The poll results will be announced on 10 March.

What is an Exit Poll

Exit poll is a survey that predicts the likely outcome of election results. Through random or systematic sampling methods, media organisations predict the election results. The survey is done by posing questions to voters outside the polling booths. Voters are generally asked which party they voted for and why. Media organisations collect all the samples and decode the political trend to predict which candidate will be selected.

When and Where to Watch Exit Polls for 2022 Assembly Elections

The Election Commission of India had earlier prohibited media organisations from sharing exit polls till 7 March. EC has allowed the release of exit polls only after the final phase of voting in Uttar Pradesh is completed. Exit poll results will be available from today, 7 March from 6.30 pm onwards.

Viewers can check exit poll results by tuning in to multiple news channels. One can also check live streaming of exit polls through their smartphones on the official YouTube page of prominent news channels.

Channels such as CNN-News 18 and India Today will also stream exit poll results. LIVE Updates and coverage of various exit polls can also be checked on FirstPost.

Agencies such as Today’s Chanakya, CVoter and MyAxis India are also reliable sources that typically conduct exit polls and viewers can check results on these also.