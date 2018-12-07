Exit Poll Results 2018 highlights: Congress predicted to bag 100 seats in Rajasthan, sweep out Raje govt, say pollsters

Exit Poll Results 2018 Live updates: Most exit poll predictions are saying that Congress is likely to win in Rajasthan while BJP has the advantage in Madhya Pradesh.
TRS is set to win 66 seats in the 119-seat Assembly in Telangana, according to the Times Now-CNX exit poll. BJP is expected to win 46 seats in Chhattisgarh while BJP is set to win 126 seats in Madhya Pradesh, said the Times Now-CNX exit poll.
The exit poll results of the five states — Rajasthan, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram and Chhattisgarh — that underwent polling in the ongoing election season will be released on Friday at 5.30 pm.
While polling in Mizoram, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh concluded in November, voting is underway in Rajasthan and Telangana.
In Rajasthan, that saw 2,247 candidates vying for 200 seats, the exit polls may bring clarity on the voter's mood and whether or not the contest is largely bipolar between Congress and BJP. Ahead of the polls, it was reported that rebel candidates from both the parties who are contesting the elections as Independents after being denied a ticket could make the election trilateral in at least 50 seats.
The contest in Telangana has largely been a trilateral one between K Chandrashekar Rao's Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS), the BJP, and the Praja Kootami (People's Front) forged by Congress, TDP, CPI and Telangana
Jana Samiti (TJS).
Assembly polls in Telangana were originally scheduled to be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls next year. However, the Legislative Assembly was dissolved prematurely on September six following a recommendation made by the TRS government. The exit polls may give some idea as to whether or not Rao's gamble will playoff in his favour when the results are announce don 11 December.
Meanwhile, Rao on Friday exuded confidence that his party would come back to power in Telangana with a "huge majority". There is a "very, very positive" mood among voters towards the party, KCR, told reporters at his native village Chintamadaka where he cast his vote in the Assembly polls.
In Madhya Pradesh, as many as 2,899 candidates, including 1,094 Independents, are in the fray for the 230 seats, polling for which concluded on 28 November. The state witnessed high voter turnout in the Assembly election which was marred by complaints of faulty Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and stray incidents of violence. The main contest in the state is between the Congress and BJP – the big two of Madhya Pradesh politics. The state has 5.04 crore, eligible voters. The results will show whether or not Congress was able to use the anti-incumbency against the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in its favour?
Mizoram, which also went to polls on 28 November recorded over 80 percent turnout. With 209 candidates in the fray, Mizoram is likely to witness a closely fought battle. While the Congress and the Mizo National Front (MNF) have 40 candidates each, the BJP has fielded 39, the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) has 36, and Zoram Thar has 22 candidates vying for a win.
The People’s Representation for Identity and Status of Mizoram (PRISM), former Aizawl-based anti-corruption watchdog which launched a political party last year, has fielded 13 candidates. The National People’s Party, which launched its Mizoram unit in late September this year, has nine candidates while the National Congress Party (NCP) has five candidates. Five independents have also thrown their hats in the ring this time.
In Chhattisgarh, polling took place in two phases. The first phase of the polls, which were held on 12 November in 18 seats across eight Naxal-affected districts, had recorded a voter turnout of 76.28 percent. Whereas, the second phase which took place on 20 November, saw a turnout of 71.93 percent amid EVMs malfunctioning and missing names from voters' lists.
Polling began on a slow note in several constituencies because of the technical snag, but it picked up pace later. Jashpur saw 51.2 percent polling, Kunkuri recorded 50.1 percent, Pathalgaon 50.8 percent, Kurud 49 percent and Bharatpur-Sonhat, 47.82 percent.
Counting of votes will be taken up on 11 December.
Updated Date: Dec 07, 2018 20:41 PM
Highlights
Overall predictions for all states so far
Exit polls have said that Congress is set to come to power in Rajasthan while TRS will retain power in Telangana.
Overall predictions for Rajasthan
India Today-Axis My India
Congress+: 119-141
BJP: 55-72
Times Now-CNX
Congress+: 105
BJP: 85
NewsX-Neta
Congress: 112
BJP: 80
Republic-CVoter
Congress: 137
BJP: 60
Republic-JanKiBaat
Congress: 81-101
BJP: 83-103
Republic-CVoter projection for Mizoram
Congress: 14-18
MNF: 16-20
ZPM+: 3-7
Others: 0-3
The exit poll also said that Congress would win 32.2 percent of the votes while the MNF would win 31.9 percent of the votes.
Here are overall predictions for Madhya Pradesh
India Today-Axis My India
BJP: 102-120
Congress: 104-122
Times Now-CNX
BJP: 126
Congress: 89
NewsX-Neta
BJP: 106
Congress: 112
Republic-CVoter
BJP: 106
Congress: 110-126
Republic-JanKiBaat
BJP: 108-128
Congress: 95-115
ABPNews-CSDS
BJP: 94
Congress: 126
TRS to sweep Telangana, predicts India Today-Axis My India poll
TRS is likely to win 79-91 seats in Telangana, while the Congress-led Mahakutami alliance will win 21-33 seats in India's youngest state.
Congress likely to win in Chhattisgarh, says India Today-Axis My India exit poll
While Congress is likely to win 55-65 seats in Chhattisgarh, BJP is likely to secure 21-31 seats in the state, according to the exit poll.
TRS set to win 66 seats in Telangana, says Times Now-CNX exit poll
The exit poll further said that the Mahakutami alliance led by Congress will win 37 seats. BJP is expected to win seven seats while others will win 9 seats in 119-seat Assembly.
20:28 (IST)
Overall predictions for all states so far
Exit polls have said that Congress is set to come to power in Rajasthan while TRS will retain power in Telangana.
20:16 (IST)
Congress expected to sweep Rajasthan
If exit polls are to be believed, Vasundhara Raje will face defeat in the Rajasthan polls.
20:13 (IST)
Times Now-CNX predictions for Mizoram
MNF+: 18
Congress: 16
Others: 6
19:55 (IST)
MNF to make major gains in Mizoram
The Mizoram Assembly election exit poll is in and the surveys so far predicts major gains for the Mizo National Front (MNF).
Click here to read the full report.
19:41 (IST)
Overall predictions for Rajasthan
India Today-Axis My India
Congress+: 119-141
BJP: 55-72
Times Now-CNX
Congress+: 105
BJP: 85
NewsX-Neta
Congress: 112
BJP: 80
Republic-CVoter
Congress: 137
BJP: 60
Republic-JanKiBaat
Congress: 81-101
BJP: 83-103
19:37 (IST)
NewsX-Neta poll predictions for Mizoram
MNF+: 19
Congress: 15
Others: 6
19:22 (IST)
News Nation poll prediction for Telangana
According to the exit poll, it will be a close contest between TRS and the Congress-led Mahakutami in Telangana.
TRS: 53-57
Mahakutami: 51-55
19:09 (IST)
Here are the overall predictions for Chhattisgarh till now:
India Today-Axis My India
BJP: 21-31
Congress: 55-65
Others: 4-8
Times Now-CNX
BJP: 46
Congress: 35
JCC+BSP: 7
Others: 2
NewsX-Neta
BJP: 43
Congress: 40
Others: 7
Republic-CVoter
BJP: 39
Congress: 46
Others: 5
Republic-JanKiBaat
BJP: 40-48
Congress: 37-43
JCC+BSP: 5-6
Others: 0-1
19:03 (IST)
Republic-CVoter predictions on Telangana
TRS: 48-60
Mahakutami: 47-59
BJP: 5
Others: 1-13
18:44 (IST)
Republic-CVoter projection for Mizoram
Congress: 14-18
MNF: 16-20
ZPM+: 3-7
Others: 0-3
The exit poll also said that Congress would win 32.2 percent of the votes while the MNF would win 31.9 percent of the votes.
18:41 (IST)
Here are overall predictions for Madhya Pradesh
India Today-Axis My India
BJP: 102-120
Congress: 104-122
Times Now-CNX
BJP: 126
Congress: 89
NewsX-Neta
BJP: 106
Congress: 112
Republic-CVoter
BJP: 106
Congress: 110-126
Republic-JanKiBaat
BJP: 108-128
Congress: 95-115
ABPNews-CSDS
BJP: 94
Congress: 126
18:36 (IST)
TRS to return to power in Telangana
The Telangana election exit poll results are in and the state that saw one of the most vitriolic poll campaigns appears set for another five years of Telangana Rashtra Samithi rule.
Click here to read the full report.
18:31 (IST)
TRS to sweep Telangana, predicts India Today-Axis My India poll
TRS is likely to win 79-91 seats in Telangana, while the Congress-led Mahakutami alliance will win 21-33 seats in India's youngest state.
18:26 (IST)
NewsX-Neta exit poll predictions for Rajasthan
Congress+: 112
BJP: 80
18:23 (IST)
Congress to win in Madhya Pradesh, predicts ABP News and Lokniti-CSDS exit poll
The exit poll says that BJP will win 94 seats in Madhya Pradesh while Congress will win 126 seats in the state. Other candidates are likely to win 10 seats.
18:20 (IST)
Most exit polls predict Congress victory in Rajasthan
The Rajasthan exit polls are in and across the board, it looks like the Vasundhara Raje-led BJP government is on its way out.
Click here to read the full report.
18:18 (IST)
Congress likely to win in Chhattisgarh, says India Today-Axis My India exit poll
While Congress is likely to win 55-65 seats in Chhattisgarh, BJP is likely to secure 21-31 seats in the state, according to the exit poll.
18:11 (IST)
NewsX-Neta exit poll predictions for Madhya Pradesh
BJP: 106
Congress: 112
Others: 12
18:10 (IST)
Republic TV-CVoter predictions for Madhya Pradesh
BJP: 90-106
Congress: 110-126
Others: 6-22
18:05 (IST)
Different exit polls predict different results for Madhya Pradesh
The Madhya Pradesh exit polls are in and the state appears to be set for quite a nail-biter.
This election is part of five Assembly polls across the country that form the final election season ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
Click here to read the full report.
18:03 (IST)
Congress set for victory in Rajasthan, according to India Today-Axis My India exit poll
Congress is likely to win 119-141 seats in Rajasthan, according to the exit poll. BJP is likely to win 55-72 seats.
17:57 (IST)
Exit polls for Chhattisgarh
BJP is likely to win 35-43 seats in Chhattisgarh, according to the Republic-CVoter exit poll. Congress is likely to win 40-50 seats while BSP+ is likely to win 3-7 seats.
According to News Nation exit polls, BJP will win 38-42 seats in the state. Congress will 40-44 seats while BSp will win 4-8 seats in the Assembly.
17:50 (IST)
TRS set to win 66 seats in Telangana, says Times Now-CNX exit poll
The exit poll further said that the Mahakutami alliance led by Congress will win 37 seats. BJP is expected to win seven seats while others will win 9 seats in 119-seat Assembly.
17:46 (IST)
Congress set for victory in Rajasthan, according to Times Now-CNX exit polls
In the 200-seat Rajasthan Assembly, Congress is likely to win 105 seats while BJP will bag 85 seats in the Assembly, according to the exit poll. BSP is likely to win two seats while others will win seven.
17:41 (IST)
BJP to win 46 seats in Chhattisgarh, says Times Now-CNX exit poll
The exit poll further said that Congress will win 35 seats in the state while BSP+ will win 7 seats. Other candidates are likely to win 2 seats.
17:40 (IST)
Congress to win 41 percent of seats in Madhya Pradesh, says India Today-Axis My India exit poll
Congress will 41 percent of the seats while BJP will win 40 percent in the state, according to the exit poll.
17:38 (IST)
Big discrepancy between India Today and Times Now exit polls in Madhya Pradesh
While the India Today-Axis My India exit poll says that Congress will win 104-122 seats, Times Now-CNX exit poll says that Congress is likely to win 89 seats.
17:35 (IST)
BJP set to win 126 seats in Madhya Pradesh, says Times Now-CNX exit poll
According to the Times Now-CNX exit polls, BJP is likely to win 126 seats in the 230-seat Assembly.
Congress+ is likely to win 89 seats in the Assembly while BSP is likely to win 6 seats, according to the exit poll.
17:33 (IST)
Congress set to win 104-122 seats in Madhya Pradesh, says India Today-Axis My India poll
The India Today-Axis My India exit poll also said that BJP was likely to win 102-120 seats in Madhya Pradesh.
17:27 (IST)
2013 Mizoram polls
Congress had won the polls in Mizoram in 2013, bagging 34 out of 40 seats in the state.
17:25 (IST)
2013 Chhattisgarh polls
BJP had won the 2013 polls in Chhattisgarh, bagging 49 out of 90 seats in the Assembly.
17:20 (IST)
2013 Rajasthan polls
In the 2013 Assembly polls in Rajasthan, BJP had emerged victorious, winning 163 seats out of 200 in the Assembly.
17:19 (IST)
2013 Madhya Pradesh polls
In the 2013 Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, BJP had won 165 out of 230 seats in the Assembly.