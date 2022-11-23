Ex-top cop Kiran Bedi slams AAP over jailed Satyendar Jain's leaked Tihar videos, calls it 'embarrassment for prisons'

New Delhi: Former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Kiran Bedi on Wednesday slammed the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the national capital claiming that no action was being taken against jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain for his lapses in prison since the prison administration reports to the political system.

The former top cop reacted sharply to the visuals of jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain indulging in foot massages and eating home-cooked food inside Delhi’s Tihar Jail and squarely blamed the Tihar administration for the lapses. She also suggested that the Delhi L-G recommend Jain’s suspension or dismissal to the President.

“It’s the prison administration’s fault, it reports to the political system. How will they take action when their own minister is jailed? If rules permit, the Lt Governor can recommend his suspension/dismissal to the President,” Bedi told news agency ANI.

It’s prison admn’s fault, it reports to political system. How will they take action when their own min is jailed? If rules permit Lt Gov can recommend his suspension/dismissal to President:Ex-IPS officer Kiran Bedi on jailed Delhi min Satyendar Jain’s CCTV visuals from Tihar jail pic.twitter.com/2FpGVkwGfy — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2022

Over the last few days, visuals of jailed Aam Aadmi Party minister Satyendar Jain lying on his bed and getting a massage done have been circulating on social media. CCTV footage of Jain eating home-cooked food have also emerged from Tihar jail, prompting politicians across the political spectrum to question whether the minister was indeed jailed or living a life of moderate luxury within Tihar. Congress and Shiv Sena leaders as well as Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi have remarked that Jain’s confinement in Tihar looks more like a staycation at a luxury resort than being in jail.

It has also emerged that the man seen in the videos giving Jain a foot massage is an accused in a rape case and is serving jail time in Tihar. The man called Rinku is a convict charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code.

Calling the entire Satyendar Jain massage episode within jail premises an “embarrassment to the prison system”, Bedi said, “Maybe he didn’t know there are cameras everywhere in Tihar jail. Everything is being recorded. It should be checked if he is also being given a salary. If he is drawing a monthly salary, what is he doing? Has he opened an office in jail? Who allowed it?” Pertinent questions which maybe the AAP needs to answer.

Jain had been arrested in June 2022 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on charges of massive money laundering and has been in jail since then.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.