Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Uma Bharti on Sunday was caught on camera vandalising a liquor shop in Bhopal.

Bharti, who was recorded throwing a rock inside a liquor shop in Azad Nagar area of Barkhera Pathani, warned the authorities to close the store.

Taking to Twitter to defend her act, Bharti said the shop is located in a workers' settlement and and that there are temples and schools for small children nearby.

When girls and women stand on the terraces, drunken men turn their faces towards them to urinate, Bharti alleged.

She also said the entire earning of the workers goes into buying liquors in these shops. The residents and women have raised objections, staged protests because the shops have been set up against government policy, Bharti claimed.

Besides, the “administration assured to stop the liquor sales, but it has been many years, it has not happened. Today I have warned the administration to close the shops within a week.”

Bharti has for long demanded prohibition in the state.

In September, she gaven the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government an ultimatum till January to impose prohibition.

The former Union minister had also threatened to initiate an anti-alcohol drive starting 8 March but instead of rallies and protests, she wrote to state BJP president VD Sharma about what needs to be done to rid the state of liquor.

