New Delhi: Jaiveer Shergill has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and has been appointed as the party’s national spokesperson on Friday. This comes mere three months after he walked out of the Congress slamming Gandhis.

Former Congress leaders Amarinder Singh and Sunil Jakhar have been made BJP’s National Executive members. The party has also included former Uttar Pradesh president Swatantra Dev Singh among its national executive members.

A statement by the BJP on Friday also stated that Madan Kaushik, Vishnu Deo Sai, party’s former presidents of Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh respectively have been made special invitees to the national executive.

Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, Manoranjan Kalia and Amanjot Kaur Ramoowalia, all three from Punjab, have also been made special invitees to the national executive.

Jaiveer Shergill exit from Congress

Within a month after two veterans of Congress – Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma – quit from the party, Shergill too resigned as its spokesperson.

In a letter to the then Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Shergill said decision-making in the party is no longer for interests of public, but is influenced by self-serving individuals indulging in sycophancy.

“It pains me to say that decision-making is no longer for interests of public and country, rather it’s influenced by the self-serving interests of individuals indulging in sycophancy and consistently ignoring on-ground reality,” Shergill’s letter read.

Amarinder Singh quits Congress

Former chief minister of Punjab Amarinder Singh had resigned from Congress in November last year and ahead of Punjab elections this year, he floated a new party and eventually merged with the BJP.

Sunil Jakhar quit the party in May.

With inputs from agencies

