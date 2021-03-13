Ex-BJP leader Yashwant Sinha joins TMC, says attack on Mamata Banerjee was 'tipping point'
Sinha, who served in the cabinet of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, had quit the saffron party in 2018 after having serious differences with the party leadership
Former Union minister Yashwant Sinha on Saturday joined the Trinamool Congress days ahead of the high-octane West Bengal Assembly polls.
Sinha, who served in the cabinet of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, had quit the saffron party in 2018 after having serious differences with the party leadership. Since then, he has been a bitter critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's regime.
His son Jayant Sinha is the BJP MP from Hazaribagh in Jharkhand.
"The country is passing through a strange situation. Our values and principles are in danger. The strength of democracy lies in the robustness of its institutions, and all the institutions have been weakened systematically," Sinha said.
India Today further quoted Sinha as saying, "The aim of the ruling party seems to be to win elections somehow. There is a lot of difference between Atal (Bihari Vajpayee) ji's party and the one of today. Atal ji believed in consensus, today’s government believes in crushing."
He added, "The tipping point was the attack on Mamata. That was the moment of decision to join the TMC."
The octogenarian leader pledged support to West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee in her fight against the BJP.
"We welcome Yashwant Sinha to our party. His participation would strengthen our fight against the BJP in the elections," TMC Lok Sabha party leader Sudip Bandopadhyay said.
Sinha had served as Union Finance minister twice — once in the Chandra Sekhar cabinet in 1990 and then again in the Vajpayee ministry. He also held portfolio of External Affairs ministry in the Vajpayee cabinet.
With inputs from PTI
