Assembly Election 2021 LIVE Updates: Assembly Election 2021 LIVE Updates: Former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha to join TMC ahead of Bengal polls

Auto refresh feeds

Stalin released the candidates' list at a press conference at the DMK headquarters Anna Arivalayam in Chennai, on a day when the nomination process for the polls started.

The DMK hopes to stage a comeback in the polls after a ten-year stint in Opposition. Nearly half of the 173 nominees are sitting MLAs and the DMK would be locked in direct contest with arch-rival AIADMK in over 100 seats.

DMK president MK Stalin will seek a third term from Kolathur constituency while his son Udhayanidhi is set to make his electoral debut as the party released its list of 173 candidates on Friday for the 6 April Tamil Nadu assembly elections.

Stalin released the candidates' list at a press conference at the DMK headquarters Anna Arivalayam in Chennai, on a day when the nomination process for the polls started.

The DMK hopes to stage a comeback in the polls after a ten-year stint in Opposition. Nearly half of the 173 nominees are sitting MLAs and the DMK would be locked in direct contest with arch-rival AIADMK in over 100 seats.

DMK president MK Stalin will seek a third term from Kolathur constituency while his son Udhayanidhi is set to make his electoral debut as the party released its list of 173 candidates on Friday for the 6 April Tamil Nadu assembly elections.

The party, however, is yet to name the candidates who will contest from these seats.

Amid an ongoing tussle with alliance partner Congress over the seat-sharing agreement, the Abbas Siddiqui-led Indian Secular Front on Friday released the first list of 26 constituencies it will contest in the upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal.

The report also mentioned that there was no clear footage available of the spot where the incident took place from anywhere in the vicinity, he said.

It, however, referred to the presence of a huge crowd at the spot where the incident took place, he said.

The West Bengal government's report to the Election Commission on Friday on the incident at Nandigram in which chief minister Mamata Banerjee was injured has no mention of the "four-five person"s, who she had alleged had attacked her, an official of the state CEO's office said.

"Discussions are on to finalise candidates for remaining 10 seats.The central election committee of the Congress party, chaired by party president Sonia Gandhi, has decided to field 91 congress candidates in Kerala," Ramachandran said.

The Kerala unit of Congress party is going to contest in 91 out of the 140 constituencies for the 6 April Assembly polls. KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran said in New Delhi that the AICC had finalised the names of 81 candidates.

The Congress will announce the list of candidates for the Assembly elections in Kerala on Sunday. The party was yet to clinch the names of the contestants in 10 seats.

Echoing the views of P C Chacko, another Kerala Congress leader who quit the party recently, that the party is divided into two factions in the state, he said a lot of its senior leaders may leave soon.

Thomas took a swipe at his former party, claiming that it does not have a regional-party presence in many parts of the country and that its leadership does not know what is happening.

The BJP has been looking to make inroads among the Christian voters in the southern state. It may field Thomas, who hails from the minority community which has a sizeable presence there, in the assembly polls.

Former Kerala Congress leader Vijayan Thomas, who was a general secretary in the party, joined the BJP on Friday.

Union Ministers Amit Shah and Jitendra Singh, Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, his Cabinet colleague Himanta Biswa Sarma arrived at the residence of BJP chief JP Nadda on Saturday.

Bengal BJP leaders Mukul Roy and Suvendu Adhikari also reached at party president JP Nadda’s house in Delhi at 11 am. Amit Shah to also attend meeting ahead of Bengal election.

The party announced nominees for seats including Urulayanpettai, Mudaliarpettai and Raj Bhavan and said in a statement that the candidate for Bagur will be named later.

The DMK on Saturday released its list of 13 constituencies for the April 6 Assembly elections in Puducherry and named 12 candidates.

But conspicuous was the absence of veterans Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma, who is deputy leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha, as well as Congress MP and spokesman Tewari.

As per the list submitted to the Election Commission on Friday, all the senior Congress functionaries starting with the Gandhi family members, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and young spokesman Jaiveer Shergill were named as campaigners for West Bengal and Assam.

Ahead of the West Bengal Assembly election, former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha is set to join the Trinamool Congress, according to media reports.

The party, however, is yet to name the candidates who will contest from these seats.

Amid an ongoing tussle with alliance partner Congress over the seat-sharing agreement, the Abbas Siddiqui-led Indian Secular Front on Friday released the first list of 26 constituencies it will contest in the upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal.

The report also mentioned that there was no clear footage available of the spot where the incident took place from anywhere in the vicinity, he said.

It, however, referred to the presence of a huge crowd at the spot where the incident took place, he said.

The West Bengal government's report to the Election Commission on Friday on the incident at Nandigram in which chief minister Mamata Banerjee was injured has no mention of the "four-five person"s, who she had alleged had attacked her, an official of the state CEO's office said.

"Discussions are on to finalise candidates for remaining 10 seats.The central election committee of the Congress party, chaired by party president Sonia Gandhi, has decided to field 91 congress candidates in Kerala," Ramachandran said.

The Kerala unit of Congress party is going to contest in 91 out of the 140 constituencies for the 6 April Assembly polls. KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran said in New Delhi that the AICC had finalised the names of 81 candidates.

The Congress will announce the list of candidates for the Assembly elections in Kerala on Sunday. The party was yet to clinch the names of the contestants in 10 seats.

Echoing the views of P C Chacko, another Kerala Congress leader who quit the party recently, that the party is divided into two factions in the state, he said a lot of its senior leaders may leave soon.

Thomas took a swipe at his former party, claiming that it does not have a regional-party presence in many parts of the country and that its leadership does not know what is happening.

The BJP has been looking to make inroads among the Christian voters in the southern state. It may field Thomas, who hails from the minority community which has a sizeable presence there, in the assembly polls.

Former Kerala Congress leader Vijayan Thomas, who was a general secretary in the party, joined the BJP on Friday.

Union Ministers Amit Shah and Jitendra Singh, Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, his Cabinet colleague Himanta Biswa Sarma arrived at the residence of BJP chief JP Nadda on Saturday.

Bengal BJP leaders Mukul Roy and Suvendu Adhikari also reached at party president JP Nadda’s house in Delhi at 11 am. Amit Shah to also attend meeting ahead of Bengal election.

The party announced nominees for seats including Urulayanpettai, Mudaliarpettai and Raj Bhavan and said in a statement that the candidate for Bagur will be named later.

The DMK on Saturday released its list of 13 constituencies for the April 6 Assembly elections in Puducherry and named 12 candidates.

But conspicuous was the absence of veterans Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma, who is deputy leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha, as well as Congress MP and spokesman Tewari.

As per the list submitted to the Election Commission on Friday, all the senior Congress functionaries starting with the Gandhi family members, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and young spokesman Jaiveer Shergill were named as campaigners for West Bengal and Assam.

Ahead of the West Bengal Assembly election, former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha is set to join the Trinamool Congress, according to media reports.

Assembly Election 2021 LATEST Updates: Assembly Election 2021 LIVE Updates: Former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha to join TMC ahead of Bengal polls.

All the senior Congress functionaries starting with the Gandhi family members, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and young spokesman Jaiveer Shergill were named as campaigners for West Bengal and Assam.

Thomas took a swipe at his former party, claiming that it does not have a regional-party presence in many parts of the country and that its leadership does not know what is happening.

KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran said in New Delhi that the AICC had finalised the names of 81 candidates.

"Discussions are on to finalise candidates for remaining 10 seats.The central election committee of the Congress party, chaired by party president Sonia Gandhi, has decided to field 91 congress candidates in Kerala," Ramachandran said.

The report also mentioned that there was no clear footage available of the spot where the incident took place from anywhere in the vicinity, an official of the state CEO's office said.

The West Bengal government's report to the Election Commission on Friday on the incident at Nandigram in which chief minister Mamata Banerjee was injured has no mention of the "four-five person"s, who she had alleged had attacked her, he said.

It, however, referred to the presence of a huge crowd at the spot where the incident took place.

Amid an ongoing tussle with alliance partner Congress over the seat-sharing agreement, the Abbas Siddiqui-led Indian Secular Front on Friday released the first list of 26 constituencies it will contest in the upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal.

The party, however, is yet to name the candidates who will contest from these seats.

Seats in the list include Mahisadal, Canning Purba, Bhangar, Metiabruz, Panchla, Uluberia Purba, Basirhat Uttar, Ashoknagar, Amdanga, Asansol Uttar, Entally, Madhyamgram and Khanakul.

Party sources said that the ISF has an alliance with the Left Front in these 26 seats.

"The 26 seats are out of the 30 constituencies that we got from the Left Front. Our alliance partners will contest the remaining four seats. We decided to announce the names of the seats so that there is no confusion among our supporters,"

ISF leader Simul Soren told PTI.

Also, by announcing the names of the seats, we have sent a message to our alliance partner Congress, with whom the seat-sharing talks have not been smooth, that we would be contesting from those constituencies so that there is no duplication of alliance candidates, he said.

The Congress and the ISF had last week managed to break the ice between them over seat-sharing but talks are still underway for some constituencies.

Newly floated ISF had initially demanded 15 seats from the Congress, but the grand old party has agreed to give it only eight.

The Left Front has given 30 seats to the ISF from its kitty.