'Empty virtual signalling': Ex-judges, military veterans slam open letter against PM Modi

This letter was written to counter the recent open letter written by 108 former civil servants where they urged the prime minister to call for an end to what they termed as 'politics of hate'

In an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 197 civil servants, judges and veterans have written against a letter by a self-styled Constitutional Conduct Group (CCG) calling for an "end to the politics of hate", saying that the CCG did not have "sincere motivations."

The signatories include eight retired judges, 97 retired bureaucrats and 92 retired Armed forces officers.

This statement was made in reference to the recent open letter written by 108 former civil servants where they urged the prime minister to call for an end to what they termed as "politics of hate" allegedly practised "assiduously" by governments under BJP's control.

The civil servants wrote that the letter was a repeated effort to "draw attention to themselves as citizens with a higher sense of social purpose, whereas the reality is that this is a manifest political anti-Modi Government exercise that this group undertakes periodically in the belief that they can shape public opinion against the ruling dispensation."

The signatories termed the open letter by the former civil servants as “empty virtue signaling”. “They are actually fuelling the politics of hate that they seek to combat by attempting to engineer hate against the present government with their patent prejudices and false portrayals.”

Attacking the previous letter for its language and tenor, the bureaucrats claimed that these open letters repeat the same language, have the same tenor and use biased terms with clear ideological moorings speak for itself. "Strangely, one often notices a striking similarity between the phraseology of the CCG missives and utterances in the western media or by western agencies."

They also targeted the CCG's "studied silence" over the recent Ram Navami riots and West Bengal post-poll violence saying that the studied omissions expose their attachment to “constitutional conduct”.

“The reality is that instances of major communal violence have palpably decreased under the BJP government and this is appreciated by the public… The CCG should not give ideological cover to an anti-national outlook as well as religious and left-wing extremism, which they seem to do,” the latest open letter said.

It also blamed the recent hijab and halal controversies on “vested interests within the country wanting to keep the narrative alive of minority persecution, majoritarianism and Hindu nationalism under the present government.”

Read the full letter here

Former civil servants, 108 in number, had written to Modi urging him to call for an end to what they termed as "politics of hate" allegedly practised "assiduously" by governments under BJP's control.

"Your silence, in the face of this enormous societal threat, is deafening," the letter had said.

The BJP had reacted strongly to their letter, accusing the former officials of trying to spread misinformation and create an atmosphere of distrust in the country.

