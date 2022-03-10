Hinting at the next Lok Sabha elections in 2024, Narendra Modi, in his address from BJP headquarters in Delhi after BJP winning in four state Assembly polls, said through this result, voters of the country have shown their understanding, indicating what is going to happen next.

Lauding BJP workers for ensuring an early Holi by making BJP victorious in four states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the election results highlight people's stamp of strong approval for the party's pro-poor and pro-active governance model.

"It is a day of zest and festivities and this enthusiasm is for India's democracy," Modi said, while addressing BJP workers at the party's headquarters following its win in four state polls, and described it as 'jeet ka chauka'.

He said Uttar Pradesh has given many prime ministers but for the first time it has re-elected a chief minister after he had served a full term.

The prime minister said that governance delivery has been made better and transparent in the last few years, while delivering the poor their rights.

Speaking from the BJP HQ in Delhi. Watch. https://t.co/mENnXBOZwP — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 10, 2022

The role of women is tremendous in elections as BJP received bumper victory where women came out to cast their votes to elect BJP. “I would like to congratulate every voters, especially the mothers and sisters, youth...the manner in which they supported the BJP,” said Modi.

Modi further said, "BJP karyakartas had promised me that Holi would begin from 10th March this year, and they have kept their promise. These workers worked 24X7 and were successful in winning the trust of the people across states."

"BJP's vote share has increased in Manipur, Uttar Pradesh and Goa, even after being incumbent. All exit polls were proven incorrect in Goa, and the people of Goa have given us the chance to serve them for the third consecutive time," he said.

In Goa, he said, the BJP has emerged as the single largest party and even after being in power for 10 years, the number of BJP seats in the state has increased.

"BJP has created a new history in Uttarakhand too," he said while referring to the BJP winning for the second consecutive time. “Earlier people had to work hard to get basic necessities like electricity, water, gas, telephone. Today, with the untiring hard work of every small party worker, the NDA has set a boundary of victory.”

PM Modi said that over the years, BJP has not only improved the governance delivery system, but also brought transparency in the entire process. “People of UP were divided in casteism...but now people of UP in 2014, 2017, 2019 and 2022 has chosen development. Now people of UP have shown that casteism should not divide but unite.”

The results of this election has set the tone of the result of 2024 polls, said Modi, eyeing at victory for the next Lok Sabha elections. “These elections took place when the whole world was fighting over COVID-19. Some political 'experts' had said after our victory in 2019 that it was decided in 2017 after the victory in Uttar Pradesh. I hope these experts will say that 2022 UP results have already decided 2024 Lok Sabha results,” said Modi.

On BJP’s failure in Punjab, Modi said that in the next five years, every BJP worker in Punjab will keep strengthening the party and keep defeating the feeling of separatism in the state. “Today, I will also give special praise to the BJP workers of Punjab, the way they have raised the flag of the party in the face of adversity, they will develop the strength of Punjab as an important place in the coming times. I am clearly seeing this BJP is emerging as a force in Punjab,” he said.

Referring to the Ukraine-Russia crisis, Modi said that the opposition has tried to regionalize Operation Ganga, the evacuation process of Indian government to bring back Indians from Ukraine.

Taking a dig at Congress and dynasty politics, prime minister said, “I am not against any family, nor do I have any personal enmity with anyone. I worry about democracy. One day or the other will come when the sunset of family politics in India will be done by the citizens of the country.”

There is a fierce hatred against corruption in India, said Modi. “The tendency of filling the vault by looting the hard earned money of the country has become associated with the identity of some people. The BJP won in 2014 by promising an honest government. Seeing our honesty, in 2019, people blessed us more.”

Modi said that this win holds a lot of significance as it reflects the mood of the country towards India’s national resolutions for the coming 25 years. “From here on we're going to fast on the two tracks together. On one hand our emphasis is on the welfare of villages, poor, small farmers and small entrepreneurs. On the other hand, we want to accelerate the mission of self-reliance by giving new opportunities to the country's resources and youth power,” said Modi.

With inputs from PTI

