Amazon Pay
SBI
Grofers
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Election results 2018: Getting Telangana wrong, failing to understand MP; how accurate were the exit polls?

Politics FP Staff Dec 12, 2018 13:24:48 IST

Voting for Assembly elections in five states — Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Telangana and Chhattisgarh — was held between 12 November and Friday (7 December). The results of the exit polls were revealed across television channels and websites soon after the ballots closed on 7 December.

Among the more accurate aspects of these surveys was the prediction that TRS would return to power and that Madhya Pradesh would be a close-run race.

Follow all the latest updates from the five states that went to the polls here.


Updated Date: Dec 12, 2018 13:24 PM

Also See



fp-mobile




Steve Madden #Selfmade


Top Stories




Cricket Scores