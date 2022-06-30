Eknath Shinde says discussion with BJP on ministerial posts in new Maharashtra government soon

Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde said the lists doing the rounds on social media about the ministerial posts are rumours

Eknath Shinde, rebel Shiv Sena leader who claims to have support of 50 MLAs, on Thursday morning tweeted that the discussion on cabinet portfolio distribution is yet to take place with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) if they decide to form the government together in Maharashtra.

Shinde further said that the lists doing the rounds on social media are rumours.

Shinde said there has been no discussion till now with the BJP about the number of ministries that will probably go to his camp, but it is expected to happen soon.

"There has been no discussion with the BJP about which and how many ministerial post. It will happen soon. Until then, please don't believe the ministerial lists and rumours about it," Shinde tweeted in Marathi.

भाजपसोबत कोणती आणि किती मंत्रीपदे याबाबत अद्याप कोणतीही चर्चा झालेली नाही, लवकरच होईल. तोपर्यंत कृपया मंत्रिपदाच्या याद्या आणि याबाबत पसरलेल्या अफवा यावर विश्वास ठेवू नका. — Eknath Shinde - एकनाथ शिंदे (@mieknathshinde) June 30, 2022

Moments ahead of posting this tweet, Shinde wrote, "Our focus is Balasaheb Thackeray's idea of Hindutva, the teachings of Anand Dighe and the overall development of Maharashtra and the individual constituencies of the MLAs."

वंदनीय हिंदुहृदयसम्राट शिवसेनाप्रमुख बाळासाहेब ठाकरे यांचा हिंदुत्वाचा विचार, धर्मवीर आनंद दिघे साहेबांची शिकवण, महाराष्ट्राचा सर्वांगिण विकास आणि आमदारांच्या मतदारसंघातील विकास कामे हाच आमचा फोकस. — Eknath Shinde - एकनाथ शिंदे (@mieknathshinde) June 30, 2022

Eknath Shinde along with other dissident MLAs is in Goa and is expected to arrive in Mumbai today. Meanwhile, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis in gearing up to stake claim to form the new government in Maharashtra.

Uddhav Thackerary, on Wednesday evening, resigned from the post of chief minister. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has accepted his resignation and appointed him as caretaker CM till the new government is sworn in.

There is a possibility that Sena rebel lawmakers will meet the Governor in Mumbai later today. The BJP claims support of over 17 MLAs to form the new government in Maharashtra.

Reports claim that Fadnavis is expected to return for his third term as the chief minister of Maharashtra and Eknath Shinde is likely to be the deputy chief minister.

The Maharashtra Assembly currently has 287 members – the total strength of 288 dropped after the a Sena MLA died last month. To form government in the state, BJP will have to win the support of 144 MLAs. The party already has 106 members, and will require 38 more MLAs's support to reach the half-way mark.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.