Eknath Shinde flies solo to Mumbai to meet BJP's Devendra Fadnavis, both seek Governor's appointment for today

Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis will be meeting the Maharashtra governor around 4:30 this evening and stake claim to form the new government in the state

Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde left for Mumbai from Goa and he will be meeting BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on his arrival in the commercial capital. Both Shinde and Fadnavis are also likely to meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari later today to stake claim to form the new government in the state.

"MLAs are still here in Goa but I am going to Mumbai today," Shinde told reporters.

CNN News18 sources in Raj Bhavan said that Shinde and Fadnavis have sought the Governor's appointment at around 4.30 pm.

According to reports, Shinde is carrying letter of support signed by MLAs in his faction to the meeting with Fadnavis in Mumbai today. The letter reportedly has been signed rebel Shiv Sena MLAs and independent lawmakers.

There are reports that Devendra Fadnavis will be the next chief minister of Maharashtra and Shinde will be the deputy chief minister.

The Shinde faction will help the BJP with the support of 39 MLAs and other independent MLAs to swiftly stake claim to form the new government in the state.

Before leaving for Goa, Shinde held a crucial meeting with the MLAs in his camp. During the meeting, the rebel MLAs and other formulated the future course of action.

Shinde in a tweeted this morning said that no discussion was done till now with BJP about who and how many ministerial posts will be there. He said it will happen soon.

He also told not to believe the ministerial lists and rumours about it.

A meeting of the BJP core committee also took place at Sagar, the residence of Fadnavis. Maharashtra BJP in-charge CT Ravi, party leaders Chandrakant Patil, Girish Mahajan, Praveen Darekar and others were present.

Meanwhile, Shinde camp's spokesperson Deepak Kesarkar said, "Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis will decide the oath-taking date. It is the prerogative of the Governor to give him that date. Our negotiations have already started and we will form a government."

Maharashtra BJP leader Girish Mahajan today claimed that his party has the support of 170 MLAs, way above the 145 majority mark in the 288-member House that is necessary to form a government in the state.

"We have a support of 170 MLAs. We can comfortably face a floor test whenever we are asked to prove majority," Mahajan said.

