Shinde-Fadnavis will complete 2.5 years in power, also form govt with majority for next 5 years: Maharashtra Deputy CM

Mumbai: Devendra Fadnavis, who took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra last week, today said that the Eknath Shinde-led government will work round the clock to make the state number one in India.

The Maharashtra deputy chief minister and BJP leader also exuded confidence that the Shinde Sena's and BJP's alliance government in the state will not juts complete the two-and-a-half years in power but will also form a government with people's majority for the next five years.

"The coming 2.5 years are meant for 'Karma Yoga.' We will work round the clock to make Maharashtra the No 1 state in the country... We will not only complete these 2.5 years in power but will also form a government with a majority for the next five years," Devendra Fadnavis said during a road-show in Nagpur.

Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the new Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra on 30 June, while Eknath Shinde was sworn in as the Chief Minister of the state. A day before, Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray had stepped down from the post of the Maharashtra CM.

On Monday (4 June), the Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde won the crucial floor test by a 164-99 margin. In the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly, 164 members voted for the motion of confidence, while 99 were against it. Three members abstained from the voting.

Earlier on Tuesday, Eknath Shinde offered prayers at Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai's Prabhadevi.

